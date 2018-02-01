The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated television events all year. Not for the actual game or the final score, but for the amazing television commercials, ranging from hilarious to emotional, that air during the game. One commercial for Budweiser will definitely tug at everyone's heartstrings and have people asking: Who sings "Stand By Me" in the Budweiser Super Bowl commercial?

Luckily, thanks to the internet, the answer isn't too hard to find. Remember the days of television before YouTube and DVR? Once you saw a commercial air during the Super Bowl, you had to stay glued to your television for weeks, hoping to see it air again. But that isn't the case anymore, and now, companies are even uploading their Super Bowl commercials onto YouTube days before the Super Bowl airs, so you don't even have to pretend to like football to catch them. Budweiser's commercial might be one that everyone will be talking about days after the Super Bowl. And luckily, it has already been uploaded to YouTube for everyone to see.

The commercial follows a Budweiser worker as he goes into work at one of its plants and instead of canning beer, cans water for many people in the nation affected by national disasters. Anheuser-Busch, according to Billboard, has donated more than 79 million cans of water to devastated areas over the past 30 years.

If this doesn't hit close to home enough, it is set to the song, "Stand By Me," which is so emotional as is.

Budweiser on YouTube

But after watching the commercial, you'll notice that this version of "Stand By Me" isn't the version from 1961, originally sung by Ben E. King — it's sung by a female voice belonging to Skylar Grey. Her voice might be something you'll want to familiarize yourself with after watching the Super Bowl commercial over and over again. The good news is, Grey's cover of "Stand By Me" is available to purchase on iTunes and to stream on Spotify, so you can add it to your "Chill Sunday Morning" playlist, or listen to it over and over again whenever you want.

Theres also a reason you'll want to purchase the song, too, if you love it. Grey told Billboard that a portion of the proceeds of the single will be donated to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts, like the one shown in the Super Bowl commercial. "I feel so grateful to be able to take part in such a good cause on such a large scale," Grey told Billboard.

But "Stand By Me" isn't Grey's only soon-to-be greatest hit. Grey (born Holly Brook Hafermann, according to Complex) has been in the industry for years, but you might be more familiar with the features she has done on rap songs. Grey was featured on, and helped write Dr. Dre's "I Need A Doctor," and sing on Diddy's "I'm Coming Home," Fort Minor's "Where'd You Go?," according to Entertainment Weekly, and more recently collaborated with Eminem on his most recent album, Revival (she performed with him on Saturday Night Live and basically stole the show). If you've heard a gorgeous melodic voice sing the hook in any rap song over the past 10 years, it probably belongs to Grey.

While she is more recognizable for her features, Grey's hard work in the industry shouldn't go unnoticed. Grey has been nominated for five Grammy Awards, written songs for countless artists, and even come out with her own albums, according to Baeble Music. Needless to say, Grey is someone who is dedicated to her career, and it shows. "...Music is just who you are, it's in your blood, you're always going to come back to it," Grey told Billboard in 2017.

If all of these accomplishments weren't big enough for Grey, then this Super Bowl commercial could make her a household name. Her cover of "Stand By Me" is beautiful —and that, combined with the message in Budweiser's Super Bowl commercial, is enough to stick with the millions of people tuning in to the game long after the Super Bowl is over.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.