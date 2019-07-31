Most Democrats are on-board with the idea of expanding health care, but many differ on the extent and range of its implementation. During the second Democratic Debate on Tuesday night, candidates were vocal about their policy differences, with some insisting that a single-payer option is the only way forward. So, out of the current line-up of presidential candidates, who supports Medicare-For-All?

Everyone on debate stage agreed that the country's current health care system needs to improve, but some think that the government should do all the heavy lifting. This past April, Senator Bernie Sanders — who's been a major proponent of the Medicare-For-All movement — introduced a bill to the Senate floor proposing health care as a guaranteed right, not a privilege.

According to Sanders website, he collaborated on the Medicare for All bill with 14 other Democratic Senators, including Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren. "The Medicare for All Act of 2019 would ensure that Americans could go to the doctor of their choice and get the care they need, when they need it, without going into debt," his website reads. "It would significantly lower the price of prescription drugs by empowering the federal government to negotiate with pharmaceutical corporations. And it would expand coverage to include home and community based long-term care services, ensuring people with disabilities can receive the care they need to stay in their homes and remain part of their communities."

More to come...