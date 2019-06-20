The newest Toy Story installment has finally arrived and while Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the OG gang obviously make appearances in the film, there's also plenty of new characters to love. For example, there's Duke Caboom, a Canadian stunt toy who's clearly a legend in his own mind. But there's something very distinct and recognizable about the newest member of the crew and you may be wondering who voices Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4.

The newest Toy Story flick has added some brand-new characters for some fresh, kid-friendly drama — and chief among the new additions to the squad is Duke Caboom, according to People. The Hollywood Reporter describes Duke Caboom as "a gung-ho Canadian daredevil," so it would seem natural that casting directors wanted an actual legend to do the job. And a legend they chose.

Indeed, Duke Caboom is voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves. The diverse actor — who's played everything from surfers to saviors over the years — seemed very enthusiastic about the fun new role. As he told People ahead of the film's nationwide debut, "He’s the greatest stuntman in Canada! Duke becomes an important part of [Woody and Bo’s] mission... They use his skills as a motorcycle daredevil, but what they ask him to do confronts his fear of failure. So he has to kind of face his fear in order to help the greater good."

Fun fact: Reeves, himself, is a citizen of the same country Duke Caboom hails from, according to The Canadian Encyclopedia.

Another fun fact: according to USA Today, the film's director said at Toy Story 4's red-carpet premiere on June 12 that it wasn't until Reeves got involved that the filmmakers really started to refine the character of Duke Caboom. "He would ask these really deep character questions, and you couldn’t ignore them," Josh Cooley told USA Today. "He hadn’t said yes to the role yet, either, so it was kind of a test. It really did force us to dig deeper into this character that we thought was more of a gag."

And with the story of the human-like, trouble-prone toys coming to an end with this installment, Reeves' interest in making things heartfelt was no doubt appreciated. As co-star Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, explained to CBS'The Talk last fall, "This Toy Story 4... it is so emotional, it's so funny, it's so big, the idea of what they've come up with... I'm startled... I couldn't even get through the last scene."

In the wrap-up to the franchise, according to BuzzFeed News, Tom Hanks' character Woody is determined to find Forky, a new character, with the help of the crew's new additions, including Reeves' Duke Caboom, of course.

While topping some of the Toy Story franchises earlier installments will be definitely be a tough task, this movie does truly sound pretty promising. And that's no doubt in part due to the spirited voices behind the beloved characters, both old and new.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters nationwide Friday, June 21.