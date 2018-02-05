Let's be honest, a good chunk of people tuning into the big game tonight are here for one thing and one thing only: commercials. And man, were Super Bowl ads were on-point. One of these memorable ad spots featured the cutest babies and an important message. But who voices the T-Mobile Baby Super Bowl commercial? You definitely know this famous narrator, that's for sure.

As it turns out, this powerful ad spot features the voice of Scandal actress Kerry Washington, reported USA Today.

T-Mobile on YouTube

Washington took to Twitter shortly after the commercial aired to share her thoughts. "I’m in looooovve with this ad," the actress wrote. "Love the babies! Love the message. Proud to work with @TMobile & be the voice of this message & this Super Bowl commercial."

More to come ...