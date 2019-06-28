The date for the newest royal’s christening has been all but announced, so talk is turning in earnest to who baby Archie’s godparents will be. As with all things royal, oddsmakers in England are even taking bets on the top options, according to The Daily Express. There are a few people who seem like obvious picks, and a few who are still relatively unknown. But here's how some of those choices could shake out.

The final date for Archie’s christening hasn’t been announced yet, but word did get out that it will be sometime in July, as The Daily Express has reported. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen St. George’s Chapel, where they were married, as the location, according to Harper's Bazaar. The Queen reportedly won’t be able to attend, as she has a previous engagement, according to InStyle, but other elements of the day will happen according to tradition. For starters, the same christening gown that the all royals have worn will be used, and the Archbishop of Canterbury will perform the honors, as he did with the Cambridge children, according to Cosmopolitan.

And, when the christening happens, be sure to keep an eye out for a few special people attending, who are likely to be named as godparents — a child’s spiritual and emotional support crew — for little Master Archie.

Jessica Mulroney

This is one of those choices that feels like no-brainer. She is considered Markle’s best friend, and is thought to have been the first person to know about the pregnancy, The Daily Express reported. Her three children were in Markle’s bridal party too, according to CBS News, and she has reportedly made a trip to England to meet little Archie already, as Town & Country previously reported.

Charlie van Straubenzee

What Mulroney is to Markle, van Strabenzee is to Prince Harry. He has been friends with both Princes Harry and Prince William since they were children and Prince Harry served as his best man, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reported that Princess Diana was also a close friend of the van Straubenzee family, so it's possible Prince Harry might enjoy keeping that connection alive through another generation.

Serena Williams

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The tennis star has been a close friend of Markle’s for years and made a big splash when she turned up at the royal wedding with her husband, according to Cosmopolitan. What’s more, she hosted a lavish baby shower for Markle at a top-tier hotel in Manhattan and took care of the bill, according to Glamour. Her love for Markle is evident and she would make a fantastic role model for any child.

Jake Warren

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Warren is another of Prince Harry’s longtime friends as the pair grew up attending Ludgrove Prep and Eton College together, according to The Sun. Though he and Prince Harry were once party pals, now their relationships has evolved to more adult interests. Prince Harry is godfather to Warren’s daughter Zalie, who was one of Markle’s flower girls in the wedding, The Sun reported.

Misha Nonoo

The fashion designer has been a close friend of Markle’s and the pair used to vacation together, according to The Daily Mail. She is also thought to be the person who introduced Markle and Prince Harry which, if that is true, will give her a special place in their hearts.

Nicholas van Cutsem

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This choice is similar to the others in that van Cutsem is a longtime friend of Prince Harry, according to Entertainment Tonight. In this case, he has family ties as well, since his father is friends with Prince Charles and van Cutsem is godfather to Prince Louis, according to TIME. Van Cutsem once lived with his brother at Anmer Hall — the Cambridge’s country home — for a time, according to Entertainment Tonight, and his daughter was a bridesmaid for Markle.

Traditionally royals choose between five and eight godparents, according to Vogue, so we could see a few more or less than those run down here. Whoever they choose will undoubtedly provide this beloved baby with all the grace and guidance he needs to navigate this big new world.