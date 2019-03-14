While Malivore is busy unlocking its doors and unleashing a variety of monsters, Salvatore School students are getting ready for the town’s annual Miss Mystic Falls pageant. Some fans may remember the gala event from The Vampire Diaries, when Caroline Forbes (Lizzie and Josie’s mom) took home the title. The pageant has meaningful history in the TVD universe, which is why fans are wondering, who will be Miss Mystic Fall on Legacies?

It could be anyone of the teens in town, so viewers will have to watch all of Episode 14, “Let’s Just Finish the Dance,” to find out. From the sneak peeks of the episode, fans can see that Hope and Josie are in the running for sure, and according to CW’s synopsis for the episode, Lizzie has plans to compete as well (obviously).

“As the Salvatore School prepares to host the Miss Mystic Falls pageant, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) secretly deals with a recent trauma that's causing her magic to go on the fritz,” the description reads. “Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of Roman (guest star Jedidiah Goodacre), a boy from Hope's past, causes Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) to be on alert. Elsewhere, MG (Quincy Fouse) struggles with the fallout from his recent actions, while Josie's (Kaylee Bryant) secret desire to win Miss Mystic Falls takes a backseat to Lizzie's (Jenny Boyd) plan for the pageant.”

The CW Television Network on YouTube

In the promo, Hope is wearing a blue sparkly dress to the pageant, and TVD fans quickly noted that it is the same dress that Hope’s father, Klaus Mikaelson, gave Caroline in Season 3 of TVD. Caroline wore the dress to the Mikaelson family ball, where she and Klaus shared some of their first romantic moments together. Now why Hope is wearing Caroline’s dress is still a mystery, but if she wins Miss Mystic Falls in that outfit, it would definitely be momentous for the TVD universe.

Josie — who is finally breaking out of her shell — could easily win the pageant as well. She’s a really nice person and is well liked by everyone. In some promo photographs, fans got a sneak peek of Josie entering the gala, arm-in-arm with her ex, Penelope. "Posie" shippers are rooting for them to get back together, and who knows, if Josie wins, it might create the perfect moment for the couple to rekindle their spark.

The CW Television Network on YouTube

I’m sure fans are not at all surprised that Lizzie is running for Miss Mystic Falls as well. She loves being the center of attention and she fights hard to get what she wants. Lizzie is very similar to her mom — as a teen, Caroline was just as determined and passionate as Lizzie — so if she follows in her footsteps, it wouldn’t come as a big surprise. I can’t see Josie or Hope wanting to win as badly as Lizzie does, so if she nabs the title, it would be a fitting victory.

Just like TVD, this year’s Miss Mystic Falls pageant will come with plenty of behind the scenes drama.Hope’s powers are apparently going haywire, Landon’s phoenix-esque rising from the dead still needs to be addressed, and Malivore is probably still inching its way towards unleashing an apocalypse. With all that going on, I don’t know how the Salvatore School students will concentrate on winning a pageant (except Lizzie), but it will really fun to watch what happens.

New episodes of Legacies air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.