It's that time of year already — the time when The Bachelor finishes up and Bachelorette talk begins. Some seasons there's an obvious standout (Rachel, Becca, JoJo), but others, it's a toss up (names I don't remember). While the lead is usually someone from the most recent season of The Bachelor, that's not always the case. It's going to be a contestant given a lot of TV time and someone America will root for. There are a few guesses as to who the next Bachelorette will be and they all check all the franchise boxes; most importantly, a broken heart that the people want to see mended.

ABC hasn't announced who the next Bachelorette will be just yet, because Colton's season of The Bachelor isn't finished. That wouldn't be fair with three women left in the running for his heart. Hannah G., Cassie, and Tayshia all have a chance to be the next Bachelorette, though I have a feeling it's going to be someone who's already left the show. This isn't to say any of the three aren't worthy, but there's a special kind of Bachelorette magic missing; something I can't put my finger on — a kind of magic that was evident with Becca, Rachel, and JoJo — and I think Bachelor Nation agrees.

To be the next Bachelorette, the leading lady has to prove herself confident enough, willing to take the risks, and possess the kind of personality people are drawn to and want to see more of. The first and most obvious choice might be Caelynn — especially since she was just booted for reasons unknown. She's had plenty of time for her life's narrative to connect to the audience, she has a backstory that resonates, and she's personable enough to hold her own throughout a process such as this.

The next fave fans think could get the title of the 2019 Bachelorette is Hannah G. Not only did she get the "First Impression" rose, Colton met her family and still offered her a rose afterwards. The caveat here is that while she's been drama-free, she's also very quiet and reserved. She may not be a top contender for the solo spotlight on the journey to finding love. Anyway, there's still time for her to be chosen as the one he proposes to, but if not, she's got fans.

Next up is Tayshia. She and Colton have a strong connection, she's adventurous and has a great sense of humor — all great Bachelorette qualities. However, having been married before and in a relationship that may have ended for her to go film The Bachelor, it's unknown if the role of Bacheorette is something she'd be up for in terms of finding a life mate at this point in time.

Other possible names dropped in the hat are Danielle Maltby from Nick Viall's season (who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise), Kristina Schulman (who was famously cast aside on Bachelor in Paradise when Dean left her for Danielle Lombard). And let me not forget all the talk about Khloe Kardashian joining the franchise. With the whole Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that recently played out, Khloe vehemently denies she'll be the next Bachelorette, so there goes that possibility.

OK so maybe no one knows who the next leading lady will be, but there's still time for executives to decide. I hate to sound like a broken record, but until Colton jumps that dang fence, nothing else matters — not even the choice for the next Bachelorette. Sorry, not sorry.

The Bachelor continues Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.