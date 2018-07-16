Now is the time in the season where The Bachelorette gets serious. Monday's episode is the hometown dates, where one of the final four — Colton, Garrett, Jason, and Blake — will be eliminated. Who will Becca's final three guys be on The Bachelorette? It's getting harder and harder to send men home.

I obviously can't tell you for sure who the final three was, but from the promos it looks like there will a lot of drama with Colton in particular. During Colton's hometown date, Tia apparently shows up and has a conversation with Becca. I think this could only be about how Tia still has feelings for Colton and wants their relationship to continue.

Colton brought up his "romantic connection" with Tia earlier this season when she showed up to be pampered on the spa group date. Tia owned up to it too, and told her they spent a weekend together but that they only kissed (seeing as Colton is a virgin, this makes sense). She, however, said that they were over. Colton, too, said that he was here for Becca and no longer wanted Tia. In future episodes, Colton also revealed his love for Becca and made no other mention of Tia. Well, that could all change when Becca visits his hometown of Indianapolis when Tia, it appears, returns.

During the Bahamas episode, Colton received the first one-on-one date of the week. From the beginning he knew he was going to tell Becca his big secret. At dinner, Colton finally opened up about his lack of sexual experience. Immediately afterwards, Becca got up and left the room to reflect. Thankfully, when she returned, she gave him the rose that secured his hometown date.

Colton himself got emotional after the show about the virgin reveal. He shared his thoughts with an Instagram post, describing his virginity as "a gift and a curse."

"I considered it a gift and a curse for many years, but finally have come to terms about standing up for who I am and the details that make me, me," Colton wrote. "Anyone who feels like they are hiding their truth out of embarrassment or fear of being judged... I HAVE BEEN THERE."

He continued, "I ask for respect from everyone I meet moving forward and I’m here to call on everyone that needs that extra motivation to be 'different.'" I'm glad that Colton is finally comfortable with himself and even sees himself as motivation for other people. But if he's still into Tia that mean's he's not for Becca and he's gotta go.

Then again, there is always the possibility that Becca will send home Blake, Jason or Garrett. Jason, in particular, hasn't made as big an impression on Becca or the audience as the other men in the group. But no matter who gets the coveted overnight dates, I can't wait to see how it all unfolds.

Judging from past seasons (let's ignore Arie's, shall we), the choice for next Bachelor is probably amongst this group. So, while the winner of Becca's season is definitely amongst these guys, there's a high chance next season's lead is, too. That is, if ABC doesn't pull out someone from distant seasons past like last year. I'm personally rooting for Blake to either be the winner or Bachelor, but that's just me.