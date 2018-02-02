After months of speculation and months more of anticipation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally welcomed their third child together via surrogate, a daughter named Chicago West. Just as fans are already enamored with the latest addition to their brood, you can only assume that the rest of the Kardashian-West family is totally obsessed with the new baby girl. And wondering who will be Chicago West's godparents be is totally a valid question, since Kim and Kanye have a longstanding tradition of choosing their loved ones for these roles.

With the couple's two other children — 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint — Kim has chosen one of her sisters to be godmother. Khloé Kardashian, who is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is North West's godmother, which was announced during her baptism in Israel, according to E! News. And Kourtney Kardashian — mom to 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign — is Saint's godmother, as Radar reported.

However, Kim and Kanye have not revealed if her two children have godfathers, as well, so it's unclear whether Chicago will have godparents, or just a godmother. Whatever the case, it will be an interesting decision for Kim to make as she's already chosen two of her sisters to be godmothers, and both Kylie and Kendall Jenner would be great godmothers. Admittedly, a tough choice.

Some might expect Kim to choose Kylie, who is reportedly pregnant herself, to be Chicago's godmother. And it would kind of make sense, if you think about it. If Kylie is actually pregnant, then Kim choosing her as Chicago's godmother would be pretty logical, considering Kylie would be a mom herself soon enough and might have the same priorities in mind.

Then again, she could choose her sister Kendall to be her godmother. Although she is pretty busy with her modeling career and travels a lot of the time, she clearly has a good head on her shoulders and is certainly a good role model for her nieces and nephews.

Of course, although unlikely, Kim could very well choose Kourtney or Khloé as Chicago's godmother, in addition to her other children's. After all, they do have the experience already and are already moms (one soon-to-be).

In addition to Kim's sisters, there is also Kanye's family as well as their close friends to choose from. So there are a lot of choices. But in case you aren't aware of what godparents actually do, allow me to fill you in. According to The Independent, godparents "take an active interest in the children's lives, offer advice and administer pats on the back and cheers from the sidelines." So really, being a godparent is sort of just an official way to be an active member of the child's life. So Kim choosing her sisters as godmothers is not at all surprising since they are already very much involved in each other's lives as it is.

However, since Chicago West was only born on Jan. 15, Kim and Kanye might just wait a little bit before announcing who they've chosen for the godparents, or even just the godmother. She hasn't even revealed a photo yet.

Whoever she chooses this time around, it's clear she has plenty of wonderful options. But it seems as though one of her sisters will be the lucky one. After all, according to Cosmopolitan, Kim chose Kourtney to be Saint's godmother is because she wants her kids to be close to her cousins.

So if she doesn't decide to double up and ask Kourtney or Khloé to be Chicago's godmother, it looks like the choice could be down to Kendall and Kylie... or something entirely different who would throw fans for a complete loop.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.