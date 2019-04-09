Someone is going to die in Game of Thrones Season 8. That's just a given. Actually, several someones are likely to die, especially as the war for Westeros intensifies in the final six episodes. It's unlikely that Cersei will give up her newly acquired throne without a fight, and it's equally unlikely that Daenerys will abandon her quest to rule Westeros. But who will die in Game of Thrones Season 8?

Answering that would require powers of premonition that I simply don't possess, so instead I'll have to delve into some viewer speculation. There was a long break between Seasons 7 and 8, which gave fans plenty of time to theorize. There are a few popular guesses when it comes to deaths in the final season, but the only thing everyone can agree on is that it's going to be a bloody race to the end.

Game of Thrones has always made it clear that no one is safe. Good people like Ned Stark are as likely to die as the villains, or even more so; a character with seven seasons of narrative buildup could be gone in a blink just for the shock value. It may be impossible to know for sure who's going to go, but these characters may have a higher price on their heads.

Mmm Whatcha Say thelonelyisland on YouTube Reddit user spinbutton suggested a scenario right out of a Saturday Night Life skit: Jaime kills Cersei, thus fulfilling the prophecy about her death. Then the Mountain kills Jaime because he's protective of his queen. Then the Hound kills the Mountain, because there's been bad blood between those brothers for years. A medieval version of "Hide and Seek" would not be amiss for the soundtrack.

Take Her At Her Word Giphy I may not be able to tell the future, but Red priestess Melisandre certainly can. And she predicted that she would die in Westeros. Considering her powers, I think she would know, so add her to the list.

He Already Evaded Death Once Giphy Redditor Mindless_Art thought Jorah wouldn't be long for this world, either. They felt he was rendered obsolete in the narrative after Daenerys started to fall for Jon Snow. She just has one too many men swooning at her feet. Now, in Mindless_Art's words, "all that is left for [Jorah's] story arc is to die heroically, in Daenerys' arms." And right after he cured his greyscale! The tragedy.

A Noble Sacrifice Giphy One popular theory is that either Jon or Daenerys will sacrifice themselves for the other. It would be fitting for their burgeoning love story to have a brutal end, because that's pretty much how it always goes on Game of Thrones. One of them dying would also eliminate any competition for the throne between the two of them (now that we know Jon is Rhaegar's heir), leaving the other free to rule, but very sad.

Everyone Except Giphy It would be a very Shakespearean ending to do away with all the characters: everyone fights for the throne, but then no one is left to take it. However, there may be some survivors. Reddit user CaveLupum said that Bran, Jon, Arya, Tyrion, and Dany were the five characters who survived in George R. R. Martin's original 1993 outline, which was confirmed by Variety. However, quite a lot changed from outline to execution (for example, Jon and Arya were in love in the outline), so there's no reason to believe those five are safer than anyone else.

Accomplishing Her Goal At All Costs Giphy Esquire thought Arya might die in Season 8. She's long been on a mission of vengeance that turned her into hard-hearted assassin, and she hasn't crossed every name off her list yet. Such a dangerous plot could easily result in her death. She's been lucky so far, but it might not last.