This season's Bachelorette, "Alabama Hannah" is well on her way to finding love, albeit with a few roadblocks along the way. But it's almost time for the much anticipated "hometown dates" which are, in my opinion, the crème de la crème of the entire season. Seeing where they come from gives viewers a better sense of who these dudes are. With so many strong contenders this time around, who will get hometown dates on The Bachelorette? Here's how I think it will go down.

First of all, this is a spoiler-free zone, so no need to skip ahead or wear earmuffs or anything. My theories on who will land hometown dates with one of the realest Bachelorette's in Bachelor Nation history are based on a few factors such as who seems to have the most chemistry with Hannah, who's relationship with Hannah seems to be progressing at the rate it should, and who I *want* to see her choose. So really, there are no concrete answers here. It's open for interpretation unless you want to search the web for spoilers. That's not my thing. I want to be surprised and learn who she chooses as it unfolds. However, after a little spoiler-free digging, here are some clues as to who I think it'll be.

Luke P. John Fleenor/ABC I hate to be the one to break it to you, but if Luke somehow maneuvered his way back into Hannah's heart — and received a rose despite all his drama — I think he's getting a hometown date. Sure, the new promos reveal he and Hannah having a contentious moment when he brings up "the marital bed," but this guy is playing the game well enough to stick around. There seems to be no wrong he can do that's bad enough to be sent home and actually leave. However obnoxious he can be, I'm sure whatever happens, he'll somehow smooth it over and get a hometown date in good old Gainesville, Georgia.

Jed Mark Bourdillon/ABC Up until this week, Jed (and his guitar) has been one of the strongest contenders. He's never involved in the drama, serenades Hannah on the regular, and though I first questioned his motives for being there (which he admitted to), he appears to be all in. That said, he's now the center of some controversy. E! News and multiple other outlets reported that Jed may have been in a relationship with a fellow musician before leaving to film The Bachelorette. And while this alleged news would've been more beneficial weeks ago — before filming hometowns — it's out there now. I have a feeling Hannah took Jed back to Nashville before ever knowing any of this. Live and learn?

Tyler C. Mark Bourdillon/ABC I can't be the only one who wipes a bead of sweat off my brow whenever Tyler C. comes around. That tall drink of water has a lot of chemistry with "Hannah Beast," and isn't afraid to show it. On the flip side, he showed his sensitive and caring side when Hannah wasn't feeling it one day. He stepped up to comfort her instead of taking it personally. I can totally see Hannah traveling to Jupiter, Florida to take a swim in the ocean or dance the night away with the handsome contractor. And if he somehow misses the mark and gets sent home, send him my way (please and thank you).