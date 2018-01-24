Who Will Give Birth On 'Counting On'? Here's Who Is Due Next In The Duggar Family

There are three Duggar women who are currently pregnant, but who will give birth on Counting On? That's what dedicated fans of the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff surely want to know. Jinger Duggar-Vuolo, Joy-Anna Forsyth, and Kendra Duggar are all currently expecting their first children, which makes for a very eventful time in the Duggar family. But, really, when is it not an eventful time with the Duggars? Previously on the show, viewers got a front-row seat to Jessa Seewald's home birth, so there's always a chance that one of these three could give fans the same kind of access to their joyous moment, too.

The most recent episode of Counting On aired on Oct. 23, 2017 and it focused on Joseph Duggar's wedding to Kendra Caldwell, who now goes by Kendra Duggar. Recently, the official Counting On Facebook page has confirmed a Feb. 26, 2018 premiere date for new episodes of the show. The announcement was made earlier this month, along with the announcement of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's pregnancy news, reading:

Have you heard the news? Baby Vuolo is on the way! You'll be able to catch up with the family when #CountingOn returns to TLC on Monday, February 26th!

The post noted that viewers will be able to catch up with the family when new episodes air, so hopefully, more births will be shown on Counting On.

The hit show is the spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting, which used to be 17 Kids and Counting, as the brood continues to grow at a rapid rate, so the show's title of Counting On really does seem fitting.

So, which of the three pregnant family members might let viewers witness their birth experience on the upcoming season? None of the expectant moms have yet to address whether they'll allow cameras to document this moment, but here's a rundown on each of their latest pregnancy details and the likeliness of whether they'll give birth on the show.

This Is Kendra Caldwell's First Pregnancy

Kendra Caldwell's wedding to Joseph Duggar was shown on the Season 6 finale of Counting On. With her willing to share such a special day with viewers, perhaps she'll feel the same about giving birth on the show. On Dec. 18, 2017, the baby news was revealed on the Duggar family's website, using the post title "We're Having A Baby!!" With the post, the family wrote, "We are so excited for Joe and Kendra! Children are a blessing from the Lord and we can’t wait to meet this little one!!"

While Caldwell says she thinks the baby will be a girl, her husband believes the baby will be a boy. A due date for the baby has not been released, but a predicted time for the baby's arrival is expected to be sometime in early summer, perhaps in June 2018.

Jinger Duggar-Vuolo Thinks She Is Having a Boy

As reported by The Inquisitr, Vuolo thinks she is having a boy and her husband agrees, though he said he would love to "have a little princess". Like Caldwell, this is Vuolo's first pregnancy. So, either Vuolo will want to keep this personal time out of the spotlight or she could be totally fine with her first baby's birth being shown on the show. Only time will tell. Radar Online recently reported that Vuolo's due date is in July 2018, one month after Caldwell's. If the birth of Caldwell's baby is filmed, this may give Vuolo the motivation to do the same. Cross your fingers, fans!

The couple's due date was first revealed on the church website of Jeremy Vuolo, who works as a pastor. According to TLC, Vuolo's husband Jeremy said that he hopes their first child will be just like his wife, explaining:

I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger. I’ve asked everyone to pray as well. I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.

Vuolo has been known as the "rebel" Duggar over the years, according to Radar Online, so there's no telling what she may do when it comes to deciding to show her first child's birth or not.

Joy-Anna Forsyth Prayed For Children Before Even Getting Married

Forsyth and her husband said they prayed for children before they even tied the knot, according to In Touch Weekly. And, they announced their pregnancy news via Instagram on Aug. 30, 2017 with a caption that read:

Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!

The due date for Forsyth's first child is reportedly sometime in February 2018 and there were previously rumors that the baby was conceived prior to her walking down the aisle, but In Touch Weekly has reported that those rumors are untrue. The Forsyth couple's nuptials were shown on Counting On last season, so maybe they're open to filming their first baby's birth as well. Fans can hope, but it's ultimately Forsyth's decision ... as it is the right of each of the expectant Duggar women.

Fans are crossing their fingers that they'll get an inside look at each of the upcoming Duggar births on Counting On. With new episodes airing next month, viewers will know sooner rather than later.

