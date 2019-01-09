It's one thing to play a queen or a queen of the ice, but playing the diva of all toys, Barbie herself? It's a challenge for any actress, so fans might be wondering, who will play Barbie in the new live-action film based on the platinum-headed doll? The actress is actually a fitting choice for the role.

As USA Today reported, Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel have announced a new collaboration to bring the blond, busy babe to life — not in her usual animated way, but as a live-action figure.

This necessitates a performer with a real range to pull such a risk off.

Don't get me wrong, I love a good Barbie doll, (lots of people surely have fond memories of playing with Barbie dolls when they were little) but the character has, like, a zillion professions, from vet to astronaut, all without the proper hip radius needed to actually walk properly. Mattel has also experimented with different body shapes and sizes that go beyond the doll's traditional look, in an effort to address criticisms.

So yes, to pull this one off, to be convincing as Barbie as a real person, and to tell a fresh Barbie story, a real character actress is needed. Amy Schumer was originally reportedly slated to play the famous character, but pulled out of the project in 2017, as W reported. Now, a new actress will reportedly step into the character's iconic heels.

This is Hollywood, people, the show must go on.

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie is set to take on the role and, from the sound of it, she couldn't be more excited to be part of the project. "... Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide," Robbie, 28, told USA Today in a statement.

While there is no word on a release date for the movie, Robbie will also take a role behind the scenes, with her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, helping make the project happen, according to Hello Giggles. The Mary Queen of Scots star will be joined by her husband as well as her business partner as co-producers.

Robbie has played so many different kinds of people, from Olympic hopefuls to super-villains to even, well, herself (in The Big Short, according to movie website IMDB.com). She never even looks like the same actor, film to film. So she very well may be a great choice for this kind of role. Barbie is an iconic character, and these are big shoes to fill.

Barbie is sometimes a controversial figure, she's certainly seen quite a bit of criticism over the last several decades, but it remains to be seen what direction the movie will take when it comes to Barbie and her story. But, finally, it seems the movie might really have found its leading lady.

