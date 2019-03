I generally make a point of buying organic food, but I'm definitely not as discerning when it comes to my cosmetics (although I know I should be). When I try to parse all the unrecognizable ingredients found in my daily moisturizer alone, my mind starts to melt a little. If you're also concerned about what's really in your beauty products, but have hesitated to invest in all new brands, you can test to your heart's content by grabbing a free beauty product swag bag from Whole Foods during Beauty Week 2019 that are totally "clean." To nab the products, you will need to bust a move though so here's what you need to know.

On Saturday, March 30, starting at 8 a.m., the retailer will host the 'Better Beauty Swap,' an initiative designed to help consumers "clean up" their beauty routines. At certain select Whole Foods locations, the first 200 customers to bring in a completely empty beauty or body care product can swap it out for a free Whole Foods Beauty bag valued at $100. You read that right, one old container for an entire bag of fabulous new products — that are all welcomingly free of the more than 100 ingredients commonly found in body care products, including phthalates, parabens, microbeads, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, triclosan, BHT, BHA and aluminum chlorohydrate (thanks to Whole Foods' strict Body Care Standards).

But if you were thinking this deal was too good to be true, there is one catch. Only five cities will be running the promotion (New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles). You can check the details of each location here. However, if you're not in one of those metropolitan areas, that doesn't mean you can't still access some amazing deals that Whole Foods is running for Beauty Week 2019. From Wednesday, March 27, to Tuesday, April 2, the national grocery chain is also offering 25 percent all of their eco-minded beauty products, including makeup and brushes, facial and hair care, nail polish, and perfume. If you're a Prime member, you can take an additional 10 percent off, according to a company press release.

You can also get yours hands on a limited-edition Whole Foods Beauty Bag (valued at $100) for just $20 at your local store, while supplies last. The goodies are packaged in a handmade Queen Alaffia cosmetic bag, and you can choose from either the 'All-Day Beautiful Bag' or the 'Self-Care Sunday Bag," according to a statement from the company.

This is the fifth year that the grocer has rolled out a spring Beauty Bag, and if last year's Whole Foods Beauty Bag is any indication, the products are going to be from some of the top natural brands, like Alba, Dr. Hauschka, evanhealy, Mineral Fusion, Trilogy, Weleda, W3LL People and more.

I swear by Trilogy's Rosehip Oil and I buy Dr. Hauschka skin care products whenever I decide to splurge (they're seriously great, but also pricey). So, of course, I'll be making a beeline to Whole Foods at the start of this Beauty Week promotion to score both brands at 25 percent off.

I'll be doing it all in the name of spring cleaning —of my beauty routine that is!