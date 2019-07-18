The Amazon merger provided Whole Foods shoppers and Prime members alike with a myriad of benefits: groceries delivered to their homes, a wider availability of products, to name a few. But the duo may be offering their greatest perk yet with Whole Foods' National Ice Cream Day sale, which gives Prime members 35 percent off of all frozen desserts. Start cleaning out the freezer ASAP.

National Ice Cream Day is on July 21, and there's no shortage of ways sweet lovers can celebrate this year. As you'd expect, ice cream stores like Baskin Robbins and Coldstone Creamery are hosting promotions for the day, but other retailers are getting in on the fun too, like PetSmart with its doggy ice creams as AOL reports. But most of those deals are only running on the actual holiday, which can be tough if you have plans that day or just don't feel like carting a 2-year-old to an overcrowded store when it's 100 degrees outside.

The Whole Foods National Ice Cream Day sale is running from July 17 to July 30, which is almost two full weeks of discounted ice cream. And the frozen goodness will be delivered directly to your door, so you don't even have to leave your house to fulfill your sweet tooth cravings. So relax if you can't make it to the store on the 21st, and start thinking about all of the frozen treats you can stock up on to get you through the rest of summer.

Whole Foods

The sale applies to an array of popular ice cream brands, so you can get frozen treats that are normally a bit pricey for a steal. (Make sure you sign into Amazon so you can order and see the sale prices.) For instance, a pint of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Sorbetto Frose comes out to $6 during the promo, when they normally retail for $9. Likewise, you'd normally pay upwards of $12 for Van Leeuwen Sicilian Pistachio Non-Dairy Ice Cream, but it's only $8 now. Pretty sweet, right?

You can also use the event to get larger servings of ice cream at a low price: a 48-ounce container of Maxine's Ice Cream will be just $6 (originally $8) for the duration of the sale. Imagine how many scoops you can get out of a huge tub like that. Need more convincing? Whole Foods is also discounting novelty frozen treats too, like Ben & Jerry's Americone Dream Pint Slices and GoodPop Ice Cream Pops. The promotion is basically like a virtual ice cream truck, but you just have to hop online to get access to your fave treats rather than waiting for the freezer-on-wheels to drive by. (I suggest playing the repetitive song on your computer while you shop if you want the full effect.)

The deal is only available to Prime members, so now might be the time to sign up for an account if you've been resisting. Head to the Prime Now site to check out the full list of discounted treats, and make sure to click buy before they go back to their normal prices on July 31.