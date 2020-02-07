With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Whole Foods is offering an amazing deal for Prime members. From today until Feb. 14, Whole Foods Market will offer Prime members $19 rose bouquets of two dozen ethically-sourced flowers while supplies last. This is obviously an incredible value compared to traditional flower delivery services. Honestly, I love the idea of sending flowers, but the inflated cost? Not so much. Thanks to Prime, between now and Valentine's Day, members can conveniently order straight to their loved one's door or their own with fast, two-hour delivery, which is free with a purchase of $35 or more on Amazon. You can also head into your local Whole Foods with the Amazon Prime app and earn your savings there.

In addition to the money you'll save, I'm also impressed that with each flower purchase, Whole Foods is making a positive impact by supporting the farm workers and communities where the flowers were sourced. This is part of The Whole Trade Guarantee, a division of Whole Food Market that is committed to ethical trade, working conditions and the environment, while meeting the high quality standards that everyone expects when they shop at Whole Foods. Whole Trade Guarantee roses undergo rigorous annual audits to meet Fair Trade USA certification, with Whole Foods Market purchasing more Fair Trade certified flowers than any other U.S. retailer (we're talking 96 percent of the market in 2018). I really appreciate that Whole Foods cares as much about what's on their shelves as where each of their products originated.

Photo: Erin Lubin

This Valentine's Day, you can get a great deal and give back at the same time if you're a Prime member at Whole Foods (and if you're not a member, check it out — gotta love that free two-day shipping). Meanwhile, a bouquet of roses never looked, or felt, so good.