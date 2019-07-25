Netflix is venturing into alien territory with its new show, Another Life, which premieres with a 10-episode season on Jul. 25. The sci-fi series follows a team of explorers who are sent to investigate an extraterrestrial spacecraft after it lands on Earth. The show features a number of familiar faces, and because it’s always fun to pinpoint where you know the actors from, here’s a breakdown of the cast of Another Life.

Along with its recognizable cast, the series incorporates some familiar sci-fi tropes that viewers might find nostalgic. The aesthetic and origin story of its mysterious alien ship are reminiscent of films like Arrival and Annihilation, especially the manner in which the human team is trying to communicate with it. The set-up of the crew’s space ship and their missions remind me a lot of Star Trek or Babylon 5 . Plus, with Battlestar Galactica star Katee Sackhoff as the crew’s captain, you can’t help but feel like the show is melting pot of popular sci-fi elements.

But as you watch Another Life, you’ll see plenty of actors you may remember from other shows, and if you want to know exactly who they are and where they’re from, check out this breakdown of the cast.

Katee Sackhoff James Dittiger/Netflix Known for her role as Lieutenant Kara "Starbuck" Thrace on Battlestar Galactica, actress Katee Sackhoff steps in the lead as Niko Breckinridge, the captain of the interstellar team that goes on to explore the alien ship.

Selma Blair Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the most familiar faces on the series is Selma Blair, who plays the popular social media influencer, Harper Glass. Blair has had an extensive TV and film career, but she’s most known from her roles in popular films like Legally Blonde, Hellboy, and Cruel Intentions.

Justin Chatwin Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taking on the role of Niko’s husband Erik, is actor Justin Chatwin. You may recognize him from shows like Shameless, War of the Worlds, and Doctor Who.

Lina Renna Young actress Lina Renna plays Niko and Erik’s daughter, Jana. Before Another Life, Renna was featured in the cast of The Edge of Seventeen.

Tyler Hoechlin Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Niko’s reluctant second commander, Ian Yerxa is played by Tyer Hoechlin. His most notable roles are that of Superman on the CW series Supergirl, Martin Brewer on 7th Heaven, and Derek Hale on Teen Wolf.

Samuel Anderson James Dittiger/Netflix Most known for his role as Danny Pink on Doctor Who, British actor Samuel Anderson takes on the part of William, the shape-shifting artificially intelligent being on the crew’s ship.

Jessica Camacho Colin Bentley/Netflix Actress Jessica Camacho joins the cast as Michelle Vargas, the ship’s communications expert. You may recognize her from her recurring roles on shows like Sleepy Hollow, The Flash, and Taken.

Elizabeth Faith Ludlow Colin Bentley/Netflix Elizabeth Faith Ludlow takes on the role of ship navigator Cas Isakovic. The actress has been featured in The Walking Dead, as well as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Jake Abel Colin Bentley/Netflix Jake Abel plays Sasha Harrison, the government liaison to the crew’s space mission. He’s most known for his roles as Luke Castellan in the Percy Jackson film series, as well as his portrayal of Adam on Supernatural.