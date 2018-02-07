Listen, it has been far too long since the last royal wedding, in my humble opinion. So now that there's another blissed event coming up soon, I'm going to say that it's totally fair game to devour every possible shred of information about it, such as wondering who's invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. After all, the two each have pretty elite social circles that they run in, so it will most certainly look a lot different than Prince William and Kate Middleton's event.

Now, in case you missed it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement back in November, and it was revealed that they would be getting married on May 19, 2018. And as the date draws closer by the day, there are about a billion questions people have about the big event. Like, who will be walking Markle down the aisle? (some reports say it'll be her mom, but others say it'll be her dad), what designer will be making her wedding dress? (she hasn't said), and who will be Prince Harry's best man? (his brother, Prince William, of course!).

So really, it's only natural to wonder just who will be in attendance for the couple's big day. Will some Hollywood stars be there to support Markle? Or will it strictly be family and royals? Well, it will definitely be different that Prince William and Middleton's, and one of those differences will likely be that it's expected to be much smaller.

One of the first indications as to how much smaller Prince Harry's wedding will be versus that of his brother's is simply the location. Prince William married Middleton at Westminster Abbey, which has enough room for 2,000 guests, and, as Newsweek reported, "1,900 invitations were sent out for that ceremony," as Queen Elizabeth ordered.

On the contrary, Prince Harry will wed Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. According to Us Weekly, the reasoning behind that location choice was special for Prince Harry, as "he was baptized at the place of worship in 1984." While Westminster Abbey might be able to seat 2,000 people, St. George's Chapel can only hold about 800, according to Newsweek. So, right off the bat the guest list will obviously have to be trimmed down from Prince William's 2011 nuptials. However, there are some pretty valid guesses as to just who will be invited to the big day.

Based on Markle's now-deleted Instagram, she has a pretty wide range of famous friends, including Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams. Additionally, Hello! Magazine also listed Jessica Mulroney, Misha Nonoo, Markus Anderson, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Lindsay Roth as possible invitees for Markle's side of the aisle.

Of course, it's expected that plenty of royals and members of British Parliament will be in attendance on Prince Harry's side, but Pippa Middleton, Guy Pelly, James Blunt, and Natalie Pinkman could also very well be there for their friend's big day, Hello! Magazine noted. Additionally, Prince Harry has also hinted that he would totally invite the Obamas to be in attendance.

As The Sun reported, "Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle have told aides they want the former US president and wife Michelle at their big day on May 19." With that out there, it wouldn't be too surprising if the Obamas made it to England for the big event. Obviously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be expected to abide by some rules when it comes to planning their wedding, but since Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne, and Prince William is second, the modern couple will definitely have a lot more freedom to express themselves on their big day.

