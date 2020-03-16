By now I'm sure you've heard that elderly people and those who are immunocompromised are the most vulnerable to getting a more severe case of COVID-19. Because the word “immunocompromised” is so broad, however, it’s really hard to know exactly who's at risk for coronavirus complications. Simply put, a person who is immunocompromised has an immune system that isn't working optimally, and while these people are no more at risk for contracting coronavirus than anyone else, if they do fall ill, it's more likely that they'll experience complications.

“Without an intact immune system, the virus can replicate and overwhelm the body's defenses,” Dr. Bruce Moskowitz, an oculoplastic surgeon, tells Romper. A healthy immune system is especially important in fighting an illness like coronavirus, which has no vaccine and no known cure. “The only defenses are avoidance of infection and one's own immune system. It’s also the immune system which promotes healing after the infection is eliminated,” Moskowitz adds.

Avoidance of the infection is exactly why social distancing is important for all people. High risk individuals have taken to Twitter (using the hashtag #HighRiskCovid19) to ask that all people, regardless of age or health, take social distancing seriously (as Forbes reported) and it's powerful to read through the tweets and get a sense of just how many people are immunocompromised.

It’s important that you keep your immune system in good condition, even if you’re not considered immunocompromised (and this requires more than chugging Emergen-Cs). “All patients should try to optimize their general health to ensure proper immune function,” Moskowitz says. “Good nutrition, adequate sleep, exercise, avoidance of alcohol, smoking, vaping and drugs are all very important.”

Pregnancy also lowers the immune system to a certain degree, "to accommodate for the foreign genetic material in the uterus (so the woman's immune system doesn't attack the father's genes in the baby)" Dr. Niket Sonpal, a New York-based internist and gastro, tells Romper. The goods news is that "data for COVID-19 does not follow this. According to WHO there is no evidence that pregnant women present with different signs or symptoms or are at higher risk of severe illness," Sonpal adds.

Read on for six factors that may make you more susceptible to coronavirus complications (and note that this is not an exhaustive list).

1. People Who Have Diabetes The CDC notes diabetes as one of the chronic illnesses that puts people at a higher risk of developing severe cases of coronavirus. "Diabetes is always a complicated factor because it takes the body longer to heal," Sheryl Buchholtz Rosenfield, RNBC in geriatrics, tells Romper. If you or a loved one is diabetic, the CDC recommends contacting your healthcare provider to ask about the possibility of getting extra medication.

2. People Who Smoke Or Have Respiratory Illness Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coronavirus is tough on the lungs, so it makes sense that the virus may be especially tough on smokers on those with reduced lung capacity. "In China the incidence of smoking amongst men is approximately 50% while for women it was 2%," Dr. Michael G. Schmidt, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Medical School of South Carolina tells Romper. "Men were more seriously affected [than women]. It's uncertain how smoking makes you more vulnerable, research needs to be done, it’s just what the data are saying. My suspicion is that any process (smoking,vaping, asthma, chronic lung diseases) that compromises lung function makes you more vulnerable." Smoking is a risk because, among other things, it can cause, "poor clearance of pulmonary secretions," Moskowitz tells Romper, which can make it difficult to clear mucus from the body. People with asthma or COPD may be at higher risk because "damaged airways make it more likely for the virus to enter [the body]," Sonpal tells Romper.

3. People With Heart Disease Or High Blood Pressure People with heart disease, including "folks with stents, circulatory disorders, blood disorders, high blood pressure, [or] chronic inflammatory conditions all seem to [be] at a greater risk for a more severe form of what is normally a condition like a seasonal cold," Schmidt tells Romper. This also includes anyone who has recently had a stroke.

4. People On Certain Medications Sometimes immunosuppressant drugs are used to treat autoimmune disorders. "With an autoimmune disease, the immune system attacks the body's own tissue. Because immunosuppressant drugs weaken the immune system, they suppress this reaction," per Healthline. People who are taking these medications are more vulnerable to illness, however. "Those who are on immunosuppressive agents like steroids, chemotherapy and the new class of biologic agents (monoclonal antibodies) such as Humira, Rituxan, Cosentyx etc. are at risk for serious medical complications from any infection," Moskowitz tells Romper.

5. People With Chronic Inflammatory Conditions LukaTDB/E+/Getty Images Inflammatory conditions include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, asthma, and even certain allergies. For everyone, but especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised, it's important to frequently wash hands, avoid high touch surfaces. "[Try] to de-stress by turning off your electronics, staying positive, and keeping human connection through phone and video calls are very important. Social distance doesn't mean social isolation. Remember to check in on those who may not have as many people looking after them as you do," Rosenfield says. If someone in your life is immunocompromised, it's a good idea to call the regularly as they are likely to be staying at home at all times and may be feeling isolated or lonely.