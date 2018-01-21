Why Aren’t People Wearing Black At The SAG Awards? Don't Worry, The Time's Up Movement Isn't Over

In the wake of the tsunami of sexual misconduct allegations that have hit Hollywood recently, numerous men and women in the entertainment industry are taking a decided stand against sexual assault and misogyny in any form. That's why everyone wore all black to the Golden Globe Awards. So why aren't people wearing black at the SAG Awards? That particular statement was only for the Golden Globes, but the Time's Up and Me Too conversations are far from over.

At the Golden Globes red carpet, interviewers were encouraged to ask actors "Why are you wearing black?" instead of the usual "Who are you wearing?" I will admit that when I first heard about the all-black dress code, I thought it made for a fairly weak protest. After all, don't people often wear black to these things anyway? But the truth is that the protest really did facilitate more interesting red carpet conversations, and opened the door for criticisms about the lack of gender equality that still exist today. Though everyone is wearing whatever color they choose to the SAG awards, the Me Too and Time's Up atmosphere is still just as present. For example, for the first time the awards show will feature female-only presenters, as well as female-only actors in the introductory "I am an actor" videos.

