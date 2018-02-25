The Olympics is full of fierce competition but, at its culmination, it's a time for just the opposite: The closing ceremony is a display of solidarity. The closing ceremony showcases international unity as athletes from across the globe gather in the same stadium, representing the world coming together as "one nation." And they aren't aren't calling out the countries' names at the closing ceremony, possibly as a symbol of that unity.

The theme for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea closing ceremony is "Next Wave," and it looks towards the future. A future for all the participating athletes, regardless of their origins.

In the opening ceremony of all Olympic Games is the Parade of Nations, in which each national team is formally introduced and walks behind their designated flag bearer. Fans keep watchful eyes on their favorite athletes, and they root for their countries with pride. At the closing ceremony, the host country's national anthem precedes the Parade of Flags. The Greek flag is always carried out first, since Greece is home to the Olympics' roots, and the host country's flag is carried out last; all the other flags appear in alphabetical order. The athletes immediately follow the flag parade, but not this time. This time, the athletes aren't actually separated by country; rather, all the athletes enter the stadium together as one, according the International Olympic Committee. It's symbolic of exactly what the Olympics is all about: world unity.

The United States Olympic Committee recently announced that cross-country skier (and PyeongChang gold medalist) Jessie Diggins would be carrying the flag on behalf of Team USA at the closing ceremony. The rest of the American athletes can be spotted in the crowd.

Thanks to the vision of the Olympics founder, Pierre de Coubertin and the efforts of past and present host city organizers, the ceremonial aspects of the Olympic Games set them apart from other international sports competitions.

"The protocol and splendor of the Olympic ceremonies, which go hand-in-hand with the celebration of the Games as everyone knows them today, make this event a unique and unforgettable festival," reads the closing ceremony facts sheet by the International Olympics Committee.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The athletes walk en masse and in no particular order during this parade, according to the committee, before taking their seats reserved for them in the audience. The idea of having all the athletes parade in no order comes from a young Chinese man, JohnIan Wing, an apprentice carpenter in Australia for the 1956 Games in Melbourne. Before these Games, the athletes had always marched behind their flag-bearer, and now they march together as one.

There will be one country named, however. That country is China, as the event also serves a bridge to the next games in four year's time. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing, and there will be a symbolic passing of the Olympic flag as per tradition.

More to come...