Why Did Allison Janney Wear A Bird At The Golden Globes? Twitter Loved The Fashion Statement

I think it's safe to say that the 2018 Golden Globes will be best remembered for actresses wearing all black in solidarity with the Time's Up movement. However, I, Tonya actress Allison Janney took it to a whole different level with a very feathery fashion statement. So why did Allison Janney wear a bird at the Golden Globes anyway? Twitter had a fun time with it.

If you're not well versed in Tonya Harding trivia or seen the movie, the bird actually has quite the starring role. Way back in 1994 when the IRL Harding story was dominating headlines, her mother, whom Janney plays in the film, emerged as *quite* the character in the plot that ended up destroying her daughter's career. However, according to the Huffington Post, it wasn't until LaVona Golden appeared in an ESPN interview with a huge fur coat and a little bird perched on her shoulder, thus cementing her place in pop culture history.

It was this look that Janney adopted for the film, so the little bird on her shoulder while presenting an award was a nod to the role, for which she won the Golden Globe for not even ten minutes later. (Though by then she removed the bird, which is really a shame.)

More to come...