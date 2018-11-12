The world of 90 Day Fiancé tends to be rife with drama. Someone who probably knows this all too well is cast member Larissa Dos Santos Lima, who was arrested over the weekend for alleged domestic battery.

Larissa did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment.

Larissa and her Las Vegas-based fiancé, Colt Johnson, had a rough start to their relationship. Larissa, who hails from Colombia, expressed her disappointment with Sin City immediately after she landed. Not only was Larissa frustrated that Colt didn't surprise her with flowers at the airport (eh, that's somewhat fair), but she was disappointed with Las Vegas and the home he shares with his mom, Debbie.

After Larissa made a comment about her new home's "ugly decorations," Debbie unleashed her sadness about the situation in a confessional.

“I expected Larissa to be this sweet, wonderful person that Colt told me so much about but she gets here and she’s not the same person,” Colt's mother said on the show. “She’s selfish. She’s demanding. She’s not very nice. Unless she changes, there’s not going to be a future for either one of them.”

Well, it seems like Debbie might have been right about her prediction because Larissa was arrested in Nevada over the weekend for alleged domestic battery, according to Us Weekly. The arrest occurred after Larissa took to Instagram to accuse Colt of stealing her cellphone.

"HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE," her account profile read, according to E! News. "HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME."

Additionally, Larissa changed her profile name to: "@helpmeimwithoutphone." Eek.

Colt tried to explain the situation in a series of since-deleted Instagram messages, writing, according to In Touch Weekly: "Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist."

He added:

I proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation. This escalated issues and matters became worse. She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help. Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me.

Ultimately, officers decided to arrest Larissa. He said:

The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa. No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.

Larissa was arrested and held on $3,000 bail, an amount that has since been reduced to $1,000, according to E! News. The reality star is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a 72-hour hearing.

Of course, fans only want the best for both Colt and Larissa. If their relationship has reached a unhealthy point, it's probably best they go their separate ways. But until the couple releases a statement, viewers can't know what's really going on in their relationship.