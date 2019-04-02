Puppygate has more or less come to a merciful end, but it looks like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will be dealing with fallout from the scandal for the rest of the season. For example, the Apr. 2 episode finally reveals why Lisa Vanderpump kicked Kyle out of her house and it was, like most viewers were expecting, related to Puppygate.

In a scene filmed before the brawl, Kyle gets grilled by the other Housewives on whether she believes Lisa leaked the story of Teddi's returned puppy to the press. Kyle dodges the question, but says, "I mean, everybody knows—" before being interrupted again. Then, Kyle goes to Lisa's house to report where the other Housewives stand on the matter — and where they stand is that Lisa absolutely leaked the story of Teddi's supposedly irresponsible pet ownership. But Lisa gets so offended by the information Kyle is bringing her that she winds up sort of shooting the messenger.

"I didn't come here to fight," Kyle pleads in the heated argument, saying, "I just came here to tell you this is the overall consensus."

Lisa responds, "No, you came here to tell me that I am a liar."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

At one point, Lisa's husband Ken Todd gets into the fracas, calling Kyle "a f*cking liar" and saying to her: "You're not [Lisa's] friend. You cannot be her friend when you say something like that. She would never say that about you."

The whole thing ends when Lisa yells through tears from halfway up the stairs, "Get the f*ck out of my house. I swear to you, I'm done with it." Kyle can be seen traipsing out over the front moat, and, according to recent interviews, that incident is the last time the pair saw or talked to each other.

"The last time I spoke with Lisa or Ken was when I was at their house and we were going to have a talk, and then it ended up being a disaster," Kyle said in a March interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, per People. "When you’re kicked out of someone’s house…it was really strange for me because I’m so close with them."

Regardless of what Kyle actually believed went down during Puppygate, it seemed pretty clear that she was just confronting Lisa with what other cast members were saying about her — and pointing out the holes in her own story.

Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo

The fact that Lisa got super defensive only makes her seem more guilty, in my opinion, though she's also been pretty vocal about what a tough time she had filming Season 9 in light of her brother's death last year. Whether Lisa felt like she had to manufacture a controversy to have a successful season or simply made a bad judgment call because she was distracted by other things, it seems like everyone would have been understanding had she just owned it. But alas, fans are probably going to have to ride this storyline out all the way to the reunion show.