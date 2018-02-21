Ugh, I didn't expect to be emotionally invested in The Bachelor Winter Games but here I am. On Tuesday night, fan favorite Yuki from Japan said goodbye, and there wasn't a dry eye in the Vermont mansion. So why did Yuki leave The Bachelor Winter Games? She and Ashley I. weren't the only ones crying; Twitter was as well.

Yuki had perhaps the hardest challenge of all coming to the Winter Games. There was a pretty strong language barrier, but that didn't stop her from competing or making friends with anyone else. She was even cozying up with Ben Higgins for a hot second, but in the end both of them left alone.

More to come...