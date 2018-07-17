If you've been dealing with periods for any length of time, then you know just how weird that time of the month can become. Simply going to the bathroom can become an exercise in suffering. Seriously, why does it hurt to poop when I have a tampon in? There are a few potential reasons for this pain, as well as several things you can do to lessen it. For better or worse, there are a ton of people who struggle with stomach issues during every period, so you aren't alone.

Depending on your anatomy, moving your bowels can occasionally dislodge your tampon, as explained by gynecologist Dr. Alyssa Dweck in Cosmopolitan. Hey, there's only so much room in that whole area, so sometimes things shift around. This doesn't even mean you're damaging your health or pushing too hard, either. "Some pressure has to be applied. It depends on your anatomy and how you're situated internally," said Dr. Matilda Hagan from the Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease in Buzzfeed. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm.

But chances are, whatever new position the tampon takes up will not be that comfortable. To prevent any issues with wandering tampons, consider changing to a new one every time you have to go number two. This will give you a chance to make sure everything is perfectly in position down there before you even leave the bathroom. Alternatively, you might consider switching to pads or using a menstrual cup, as noted in Romper. The cups in particular may be a more comfortable option, because they are made from soft and flexible materials such as silicone, rubber, or latex. They have a little more give, in other words. Experiment until you find a period management technique that works best with your body.

But the tampon might not be to blame for all the tummy troubles that happen at the same time as periods. In fact, people frequently experience issues with bowel functions around the time of their period, and it often lasts for a few days, as noted by the International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders. Constipation is a common issue around that time of the month, and it can make pooping more painful and difficult to pass, as explained by WebMD. Basically, periods can wreck havoc on your digestive system all on their own.

But you don't have to just suffer through it, because there are plenty of ways to make going to the bathroom on your period less terrible. Staying well hydrated, taking a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for pain relief, and engaging in moderate exercise can all help manage the bowel issues, as explained in Everyday Health. But if you'd rather curl up on the couch with a heating pad instead of go out for a jog, well, that's fine too. Warmth is also helpful for pain associated with periods and bowel issues. And as with any other painful issue, don't hesitate to contact your doctor for advice if the problem ever becomes concerning or severely painful. Hopefully, though, you'll be able to get through your period without too many additional pains soon enough.