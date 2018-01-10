Why Hasn't Kylie Jenner Confirmed Her Pregnancy Rumors? This New Report Could Explain Why

Kylie Jenner has the entire world talking about her at the moment, yet she hasn't said a word about what they're all chatting (and speculating) about. The media has been flooded with reports about her rumored pregnancy, along with her sisters Kim and Khloe, who have both confirmed their news. So with this baby boom, if you will, in full force over in Calabasas, it's hard to wonder why Kylie Jenner hasn't confirmed her pregnancy rumors, or even addressed them at all. Well, a new report could explain a lot about what may be dealing with right now.

So, what's going through her mind? Well, if anonymous sources are to be believed, she kind of just wants to chill, ya know? Kylie apparently wants to lay low while she's pregnant and enjoy this special time out of the press, as a source reportedly told Us Weekly. "She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world," the source told the magazine. And honestly, that makes total sense when you think about it.

Kylie and her sisters have been in the public eye for years, and for Kylie and her sister, Kendall Jenner, it all started when they were just kids. In October 2017 Keeping Up With The Kardashians turned 10 years old, which means that Kylie has been dealing with paparazzi, interviews, and takedowns for 10 years now. If she desires a bit of privacy right now, that's certainly understandable.

Her lack of presence on KUWTK or on social media lately doesn't mean that she's Kim and Kanye West's surrogate, as many fans have believed. Rather, as this source explained, Kylie is just taking some down time.

There have been a lot of rumors out there attempting to explain why the 20-year-old hasn't even addressed her reported pregnancy. In addition to people thinking that Kylie is Kim's surrogate, there's an even more ridiculous conspiracy theory out there that claims Kylie is pregnant, but Khloe is pretending to be. Some people seem to believe that the family will try and spin the whole thing as if Kylie was never pregnant, only Khloe was, and that they'll just have Khloe raise Kylie's baby as her own. And now, that is not a joke. Trust me, I wish it was.

Of course, as with almost all conspiracy theories, not one of these fan theories can be proven, because no one in the Kardashian-Jenner family has so much as nodded or shook their heads when Kylie's rumored pregnancy comes up in interviews. And until someone breaks their silence, there's absolutely no way of knowing what's actually going on.

But, according to Us Weekly's anonymous source, that's just how Kylie likes it. "Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private," the source told Us Weekly.

Kylie wants to keep any and all details of her rumored pregnancy private. But that doesn't stop sources from talking. In fact, according to People, she's reportedly expecting a girl and a source revealed that "Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing." Of course, Kylie herself has yet to confirm or deny any of this, but it's still kind of fun to wonder about it all. However, as has already been mentioned, Kylie is totally in her right to lay low for now.

While she may be accustomed to being followed around by cameras and dealing with having every aspect of her life analyzed by strangers, that doesn't mean that her could-be future child should have to deal with any of that. As the source told Us Weekly, "She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that."

And Kylie isn't the only celebrity to request privacy for her kid, should these reports be true. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, for example, famously enacted their own "no kids" policy when it comes to what they share with the public, and it seems to be going pretty well for them. Oh, and one more thing from Us Weekly's source, just in case you aren't convinced that Kylie doesn't owe the public anything: "She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants."

Amen, y'all. Amen.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.