Why Is Everyone Wearing White At The Oscars? It's This Year's Dominant Dress Color

After a muted Golden Globes red carpet where nearly every star showed up wearing black, fashion fans were ready for a pop of color at this year's Academy Awards. So it came a surprise to some viewers when the gowns were once again largely devoid of bold hues. Why is everyone wearing white at the Oscars this year? Is it another statement, or just the trend of the moment? White is the color of suffragettes, so the decision by so many female attendees to opt for that shade was certainly meaningful.

Following the black dress campaign at the Globes, which called attention to the Time's Up movement, a group of women executives in the music industry formed Voices in Entertainment, which encouraged attendees of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards to wear or carry a white rose to show their support. "We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance," the group said in a statement. Artists such as Rita Ora, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, and host James Cordon all heeded the call, according to Entertainment Weekly. Hey, there's no reason why you can't support a movement and still be fashion-forward, right?

White accessories were linked to Time's Up once again at the Cesars on Friday night, according to The Local. Actor-director Tonie Marshall encouraged attendees of the so-called "French Oscars" to wear white ribbons in order to show support a French foundation that works to prevent violence against women.

Wearig white has plenty of other meaning, as well. Last year, when President Donald Trump made his speech to Congress, dozens of Democratic women wore suffragette white to protest his attempts to roll back women's rights, according to CNN.

And at this year's State of the Union address, Vanity Fair reported, some wondered whether first lady Melania Trump's white suit was a not-so-subtle dig at her husband. Her appearance marked the first time that the couple had been spotted in the same room together since news broke of his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels (which Trump still denies).

The Oscars, in particular, has been a popular event for protest gear. Last year's show featured three different accessories in defiance of a newly-inaugurated Trump, according to the Telegraph. Stars wore Planned Parenthood pins, American Civil Liberties ribbons, and safety pins, which symbolize solidarity with marginalized people.

The Telegraph also reports that at the 2003 Academy Awards, most guests wore black to protest the Iraq war.

There's no word on what a white gown or suit might symbolize at this year's Oscars, though, so it seems it's just the color of the moment, and from the looks of those outfits, it's a trend that will continue.

That doesn't mean that people weren't wearing their politics on their sleeves — or lapels, as it were — on Sunday night. Time's Up is still getting a shout out via subtle black and white pins, because that legal defense fund still needs your help.

Glamour has reported that some stars planned to wear orange and white American flag pins to protest gun violence, something that Congress and the president have yet to do anything to stop since 17 innocent people were gunned down at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day.

