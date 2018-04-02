Peter Kramer/NBC
Why Is 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live!' A Concert? The NBC Musical Is Changing Up Its Format
On Easter Sunday, NBC mounted a live musical telecast of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice show Jesus Christ: Superstar and right from the beginning, the broadcast had a distinctly different feel from other live musicals. So viewers may be wondering: why is Jesus Christ Superstar Live! a concert? The original musical is in written in a rock opera format without any dialogue, so a concert-style production design makes perfect sense.
More to come...