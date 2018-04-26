Although it may feel like Avengers: Infinity War includes every single superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that actually isn't true. Based on the trailer, it's easy to see not everyone is participating in the big fight against Thanos. One of the superheroes missing from this fight (and the trailer entirely) is Ant-Man, leaving many fans to wonder: why isn't Ant-Man in Avengers: Infinity War?

There could be a number of reasons why Ant-Man couldn't join the fight against Thanos. For one, the movie is already pretty jam-packed with superheroes so maybe there just wasn't enough room for him to come in and join the fight. Or perhaps Paul Rudd, who plays the size-changing character, was just too busy. He did have a pretty packed schedule last year with Fun Mom Dinner and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

But the most likely reason is that Ant-Man has his own movie coming out this July. Ant-Man and the Wasp, the sequel to the first Ant-Man film, will continue the story of Scott Lang (Ant-Man) as he partners up with his love interest Hope van Dyne (The Wasp) for an all-new mission. There's still a bit of mystery surrounding what exactly the movie is about, but it'll involve digging into Hope and her father, Dr. Hank Pym's, past.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

With Ant-Man's story about to be more fleshed out in this film, it makes sense that he wasn't included in Infinity War. It would've probably been difficult to keep these timelines in check, especially since, as the trailer seems to indicate, the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp will occur sometime after Captain America: Civil War. If you don't recall, in Civil War Captain America called up Scott to help him face off against Tony Stark/Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers that sided with him. In the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, Scott is seen asking Hope if she would've joined him in that fight if he'd asked, but she tells him they'll never know.

Speaking of Captain America, it's also possible the reason Ant-Man didn't make it to Infinity War is simply because Captain America didn't ask him to come. Cap is Scott's connection to the Avengers team, just like Tony is Peter Parker/Spider-Man's main tie to the group. The only way Ant-Man would've even known what was going on (other than maybe watching the news) was if Cap had asked for his help again. Perhaps Cap figured they had enough people handling the Thanos situation and since Scott has a kid, it wasn't necessary to involve him in such a dangerous mission.

It'll be interesting to see if Ant-Man is brought up in Infinity War at all or if his absence is glossed over. Scott has only met the Avengers the one time in Civil War so it seems unlikely he'd be a big topic of discussion with everything else going on, but you never know. Maybe Peter will ask about him or perhaps he'll pop up in a post-credits scene. Anything is possible in the MCU.

If you're disappointed that Ant-Man won't be in Infinity War, at least you won't have to wait too long before you see him back on the big screen. The sequel looks to be just as action-packed and funny as the first one, so it's a definite must-see for any diehard Marvel lover.

You can catch Ant-Man and the Wasp when the movie hits theaters this summer on Friday, July 8.

