Why Isn’t Beyonce At The 2018 Grammys? The Beyhive Has Clocked Her Absence

Twitter has barely recovered from seeing Beyoncé and JAY-Z's look at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night, an aesthetic which can best be described as "Black Panthers in Paris." Of course, their appearance at the Pre-Grammy Gala, as well as the fact that JAY-Z is nominated for eight awards this year, has the Beyhive wondering: is Beyonce at the 2018 Grammys?

A source reportedly told Us Weekly, "She has called in a bunch of dresses for the Grammys. So, safe to say she’ll be attending with Jay on Sunday."

But she wasn't on the red carpet and shots of her husband in the audience have been suspiciously tight. Although JAY-Z leads the pack of nominations with his eight nods, he decided to opt out of performing this year in a surprising move, according to People. It's especially surprising considering JAY-Z's deep connection to New York and the fact that the Grammys are returning to the city for the first time in 15 years to broadcast from Madison Square Garden. Beyoncé performed last year in an epic medley of basically half her album Lemonade, and she did it while pregnant with twins. In fact, news of her first post-pregnancy performance was just announced earlier this month when the lineup for Coachella was released: she's set to headline the music festival in April after canceling her 2017 appearance due to being heavily pregnant. (Although I personally don't doubt her ability to perform "Love on Top" at full tilt while in her third trimester, doctors apparently had other orders.)

More to come...