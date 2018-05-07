Monday marks fashion's biggest night as the most notable and stylish A-list celebrities grace the red carpet that the Met Gala in New York City. Of course that means fans are wondering: why isn't Chrissy Teigen attending the 2018 Met Gala on the first Monday in May? Sadly, it looks like the model won't be there this year, but she has a pretty good excuse. The pregnant supermodel told a fan on Twitter that attending the Met Gala was just "too risky" this year. To be fair, Teigen is so pregnant that she claims photographers are already waiting outside of her home on "hospital watch". We're sure going to miss seeing Teigen on the red carpet tonight, but if it's "too risky" for her to attend than we would much rather her stay in the comfort of her own home. There's always next year, Teigen!

Honestly, the news that Teigen isn't attending shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The future mother-of-two has been dropping non-stop hints about not attending the Met Gala tonight all over her social media. For starters, she spent all day tweeting up a storm to let her followers know that she is more concerned about DNA tests, Donkey Kong, and much more. Before the tweet spree, Teigen also shared a bunch of pictures, videos and live tweets about the delicious food she was cooking for her loved ones over the weekend. If Teigen had any intention of trying to make the Met Gala, wouldn't she have had about 500 other things to do to get ready for the big day?

Though both Teigen and Legend's absence will be felt on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet, it's not like we haven't been treated to their glam ways in the past. In 2017 the couple, who will be married for five years on September 14, 2018, hit the steps of The Met like Hollywood royalty right out of a black and white movie. Legend looked incredibly handsome in his white tuxedo jacket, while Teigen was wearing a white lace-and-feather ensemble. They even sort of matched!

Prior to that, Teigen and Legend skipped the Met Gala in 2016, but were in attendance in 2015, 2014 and 2011. In 2012, the couple opted for black, with Legend in a stunning tuxedo and Teigen in a white lace-and-feather ensemble. Quite frankly, Teigen and Legend have been one of the best looking couples at the Met Gala each and every year they've attended.

For those of you unfamiliar with the event, the Met Gala is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Costume Institute Gala. The gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and each year the event serves as a kickoff to the historical museum's annual fashion exhibit. For the 2018 year, the exhibit is called Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. The exhibit will open to the public on Monday, May 9th and run until October 8, 2018 which is super exciting. Expect to see a preview of what the exhibit has to offer as all of your favorite stars share images on their social media throughout the night of the Met Gala!

If you're lucky enough to be in the New York area and would like to check out the Costume Institute Gala exhibit for yourself, please know that entry into the museum is NOT free. Here are the different ticket costs to enter The Met: $25 for a regular adult, $17 for seniors, $12 for students, and free for children under the age of 12 years old. The good news? The experience is totally worth it, especially if you bring your children along with you. Nothing says a day in the big city like absorbing culture, history and fashion on the Upper East Side, right?