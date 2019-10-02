After about two years together, news broke on Tuesday that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking a break, according to a report from TMZ. While Jenner and Scott, who welcomed their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster back in February 2018, are reportedly taking some time apart for the moment, it doesn't sound like things are officially over between the two. But why are Jenner and Scott reportedly taking a break though?

Romper's requests for comment from Jenner and Scott's reps regarding the "taking a break" reports were not immediately returned and neither have yet to publicly comment on the news, but a few sources have shed some light on the situation. One source told E! News that Jenner and Scott "aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart" and added that the two have "been fighting again" recently "over ridiculous things." The source told E! News that the "Sicko Mode" rapper has been "stressed" about his music and Jenner is reportedly "very skeptical" of Scott.

Another source who spoke to People also touched on supposed trust issues between Jenner and Scott. "They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles," the source told People.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in February, Scott had spoken out, through his rep, about cheating rumors. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight at the time, Scott's rep said, "Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather." Rumors were swirling that there was apparently trouble between the two before Scott cancelled a concert in Buffalo, New York last minute "due to illness," according to Syracuse.com

Scrolling through Scott and Jenner's Instagram feeds, it appears that they both have not posted about each other in recent weeks. The last time Jenner posted a photo with Scott was on Sept. 10, while Scott shared a photo with Jenner on Sept. 14. Both posts featured images from their recent photo shoot and interview with Playboy.

In a candid Q&A for the issue, which was published on Sept. 13, Scott and Jenner discussed their sex life. "Do you feel like I empower you to own your identity and sexuality as a mom?" Scott asked Jenner, who responded: "You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom."

Beyond parenting their daughter Stormi, both Jenner and Scott have busy work schedules. The "Astroworld" rapper is currently on tour and Jenner juggles many gigs, including her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line and starring on the E! reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A source told E! News that the two have been staying in different places for the time being, but co-parenting their daughter is a priority. "Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi... she would never take that away from him," the source told E! News.

Until Jenner and Scott open up about these reports, it's impossible to know exactly what's happening in their relationship. In the meantime, though unconfirmed, it sounds like they're trying to keep things as normal as possible for their daughter.