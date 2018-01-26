Why Was Laurel's Mom Calling Dominic On 'How To Get Away With Murder'? The Castillo Family Is Complicated

How to Get Away With Murder dropped yet another bombshell in "Everything We Did Was for Nothing" when the show revealed that Laurel's mother was alive and well. Her mom's fate had only ever been hinted at before so nothing was definite, but it was quite a surprise to discover she had been the one dialing Dominic all episode long. But why was Laurel's mom calling Dominic on HTGAWM?

The Castillo family is complicated and still very mysterious, even four seasons into the show. Laurel has discussed her past in veiled terms, but so much remains hidden and secret; she's never even shared her mom's name. However, last week's episode, "He's Dead," made it clear that Dominic was very close to the Castillos. He did everything Laurel's father Jorge told him to do, and he was also in love with Laurel at some point. If he was that connected to them, then it would make sense for him to know Laurel's mother as well.

Still, it's difficult to pin down what that means for the current story. The only thing viewers really know about Laurel's parents is that they divorced when Laurel was young and during a period of time where Mrs. Castillo was struggling with her mental health. If Laurel's parents had a contentious relationship and Dominic was close to Jorge, then why would he maintain a bond with Jorge's ex-wife?

More to come...