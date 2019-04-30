Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

For me, the decision to vaccinate my kids was an easy one: I don't want them to get sick. But for a growing number of parents, the decision to arm their children against potentially deadly diseases isn't a "no-brainer." From mom group debates and reports of vaccine injuries, to falsified studies and celebrities deciding not to vaccinate, some parents wonder if they should vaccinate their kids, and, sadly, too many are choosing not to.

The number of parents deciding not to vaccinate their kids has quadrupled in the past 17 years, The Washington Post reports, leaving hundreds of thousands of kids unprotected and putting young babies and immunocompromised people who can't be vaccinated at risk. As a result, cases of preventable diseases, like the measles, are hitting record highs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 500 of the 704 people who've been diagnosed with the measles this year alone were not vaccinated.

Every major health organization has urged parents to vaccinate their children, leaders of major religious faiths have now "vigorously endorsed vaccination," according to The New York Times, and are urging people who object for religious reasons to get vaccinated, and even the president — who once questioned vaccines and vaccine schedules — is walking back his past anti-vaccination comments and urging parents to vaccinate their kids. And still, people are refusing to protect their kids from disease.

But what if we could help these parents understand the reasons to vaccinate by giving them a more personal vantage point? Like, maybe we should start speaking to parents in a way that appeals to their personality? For instance, can we customize this message for each sign of the Zodiac... or something? Because at this point I'm willing to try just about anything to get the message across.

Obviously, I think everyone should vaccinate their kids because, you know, science. But in case you need some additional persuasion, here's what the stars have to say about vaccinating your children:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Giphy Capricorns are the planners of the Zodiac. You'll appreciate knowing that the CDC has a detailed schedule of the vaccines your child needs, and when they should get them, to prevent a whole host of diseases. Because, like any parent, you love your kids and want to protect them.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Per Astrology.com, people born under the sign of Aquarius are the humanitarians of the Zodiac. You not only want your kids to be safe, but you also want to make the entire world a safer place for everyone. Luckily for you, if you vaccinate your kids you're contributing to herd immunity and increasing the number of vaccinated people to a level where even those who can't be vaccinated, like tiny newborns, your grandma, and immunocompromised people, are safe. If that's not convincing enough, I totally know that you also love your kids and want to protect them.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Giphy Astrology.com notes that Pisces are intuitive, empathetic, and selfless. You vaccinate your kids because the thought of them getting sick is unbearable. You are absolutely willing to get past any reservations you might have, because you love your kids and want to protect them.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, people born under the sign of Aries are some of the most self-assured people around. You vaccinate because you are confident that it's the best way to prevent your kids from getting potentially deadly illnesses. Also, you love your kids and want to protect them.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Giphy Earthy Tauruses make grounded, practical, and loving parents. Tauruses hate chaos, and since there's possibly nothing more chaotic than having a sick kid, you will vaccinate your babies because your doctor recommends it and you know that it's a way to ensure the stability you crave. Plus, you love your kids and want to protect them.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) According to Astrology.com, Geminis are the chatty intellectuals of the Zodiac. So, not only will you learn everything you can about vaccines, you will tell everyone you meet about how important they are for your kids' health and future. And, like all the other signs, you totally love your kids and want to protect them.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Courtesy of Steph Montgomery I'm a Cancer, which according to Astrology Zodiac Signs means I'm sensitive, nurturing, and cry at damn near anything. Even the thought of my kids getting sick is too much for my tender heart to manage. I would do anything to prevent that from happening, so of course I'm going to vaccinate my children. Plus, I love my kids and want to protect them.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) According to Astrology.com, Leos are warm and affectionate. They also have a tendency to want everyone to be happy. So while you hate watching your kids suffer through their shots, you know that it's nothing compared to the pain of vaccine-preventable illnesses. Also, proud Leos totally love their kids and want to protect them.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Giphy Virgos are smart... but they can also be pretty skeptical. You might be overwhelmed with all of the information available about vaccines, but ultimately you will choose to vaccinate because evidence shows that vaccination works. Also, there's the fact that like all parents you love your kids and want to protect them.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) According to Astrology.com, people born under the sign of Libra can be indecisive. So, while you will likely weigh the pros and cons, and have a hard time making up your mind, eventually your desire to do what's right will prevail and you will vaccinate your kids for their health. Also, you totally love your kids and want to protect them.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Giphy Astrology.com notes that Scorpio-born people like to do their own thing, and have a tendency to mistrust authority. It's important for Scorpios to learn about vaccinations from a reputable source and come to the decision to vaccinate on their own. You know, like it was their idea all along. I wouldn't try to tell a Scorpio what to do, but I do know that they love their kids and want to protect them.