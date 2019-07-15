Earlier this month, on July 5, Amber Portwood was arrested and charged with domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, as reported in an affidavit obtained by Radar Online. Since Amber's personal life is particularly fraught right now — and because she's been involved in similar situations before — viewers might be wondering how the show that made her famous will deal with what happened. Will Amber Portwood be on the Teen Mom OG reunion?

So far, there hasn't been any official word about whether or not Amber will be at the reunion. Rumors are flying on various social media platforms and gossip sites, but it doesn't look like MTV has issued a statement about the lineup of this year's reunion. Neither MTV nor representatives for Amber immediately returned Romper's request for comment.

It's possible that Amber will sit this one out because of what's going on, but there is also a small chance that she would want to attend to share her side of the story. The reunion might have been filmed before the allegations broke, too. However, while co-star Catelynn Baltierra posted about getting "reunion ready" on Instagram just a few days ago, Amber hasn't posted anything related to it.

Amber's social media accounts don't contain any references to the reunion, or her future with Teen Mom OG. She mostly retweets articles on Twitter, and she hasn't updated Instagram since before her arrest.

According to People, Amber allegedly struck Andrew with a shoe while he was holding their 1-year-old son James, threatened to harm herself, and later pulled a machete on Andrew while he still had James in his arms. At that point, Andrew called for help and officers arrived, resulting in Amber's arrest for domestic battery. Andrew has since filed for sole custody of James, per People.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. Us Weekly reported that in 2010, Amber was arrested on "two felony counts of domestic violence," as well as "one misdemeanor count of domestic battery" against her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley, with whom she shares eldest daughter Leah. She pled guilty to the domestic violence charges in 2011, according to Today. Amber continued to be part of Teen Mom OG after that, which could be an indication that she'll continue to appear on the show now.

However, there's also a chance that she won't. Amber has attempted to get help and change her behavior in the past few years, and has largely seemed content throughout Season 8 of the show. But now that the domestic violence incidents have allegedly occurred more than once, it could change things. There's no guarantee either way, and it's impossible to predict what MTV will choose to do before they make an announcement. Amber has a long history with Teen Mom OG, but long-term cast members have exited the show before.

Maybe MTV is waiting to see what the outcome of the situation will be before they proceed. Amber hasn't yet had a hearing regarding the charges; her future with the show could depend on how she pleads and what she plans to do going forward. Until Amber or MTV release their official statement on the matter, fans will just have to wait and see if Amber is at the reunion with her co-stars.