Riverdale is finally back after a long winter break, and the trailer for the new episode features all kinds of chaotic goodness. In one scene Archie is holding a gun to Hiram’s head, and in another he’s brandishing a knife at him. After all Hiram has put him through, Archie has a lot to be vengeful for, but will it drive him to murder? Will Archie really kill Hiram on Riverdale?

As of now, it’s hard to predict what will happen, but I can’t see Archie going through with it. As much as he tries to be a tough guy, Archie is a sweetie at heart, and I just can’t imagine him taking the life of another human, especially the father of his one true love. However, I can totally see Veronica stepping in to kill her dad, and it seems like I’m not the only one.

Fans have taken to Reddit to share their hopes of seeing Hiram’s demise at the hands of his daughter, and one user described the exact circumstances that could drive her to do it. “If Hiram does die this season, I want Veronica to be the one to kill him,” wrote Redditor lozzieluce. “Not Archie. I want her to have a choice; her father or her friends.”

Riverdale on YouTube

Another Reddit user, amyber1, added that they would prefer seeing his family do it, because he damaged their lives the most. “The only two people who should kill him should be Veronica or Hermione,” wrote the Redditor. “But absolutely I think the best person to finally get him is Veronica especially with all the damage he has done to her friends, city, mother and to her. It would make the most sense.”

Storywise, it really doesn’t make sense for Archie to kill Hiram. First of all, he’s gone through a murder trial and prison already, so it would be completely redundant to find him in that same situation again. Secondly, if he kills Hiram, Veronica could never really love him the same way, and the Varchie ship would be lost forever. Reddit user HouseHighTower pointed out that no matter how much she hates his actions, Veronica still loves her father deep down, and she would probably never forgive Archie for his death.

Katie Yu/The CW

Whether or not Archie murders Hiram is yet to be seen, but there’s no doubt that Archie wants to kill him. In the trailer for the new episode, titled “No Exit,” you see Archie standing above Hiram’s bed pointing a gun at him with Jughead’s voice in the background saying, “Revenge is a dish best served cold.”

In another scene, Archie is firmly gripping a knife pointed towards Hiram, and you hear Hiram ask, “Do you think killing me will solve all your problems?” While killing Hiram may solve some of Archie’s problems, it would create a whole lot more, so I’m personally counting on Archie either chickening out or getting interrupted by someone during these murder attempts.

Despite all the fan speculation, there's no guarantee that Hiram will even die this season. The havoc he created for Archie and the town definitely warrants some form of justice, but as unpredictable as things are on Riverdale, there’s no way to know exactly what fate is in store for him.

Riverdale returns on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.