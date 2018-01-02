Will Arie Care About Bekah's Age On 'The Bachelor'? Her Fear Could Be For Nothing

There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing a potential spouse, and one of those is age. Arie, at 36 years old, is one of the oldest Bachelors ever to star in the franchise. One potential spouse, however, is definitely on the young side. So will Arie care about Bekah's age on The Bachelor? She's definitely one of the youngest of the bunch, and from the previews it looks like this is going to cause some tension at least between her and the other women in the competition.

Unlike all of the other women on the show, Bekah does not have her age listed next to her name when it shows up under her face on screen. Neither does she have her age listed on her ABC bio. She has confirmed that she is 22 years old, making her the youngest of the women (who are mostly in their mid-20s to early 30s) and a full 14 years younger than the man she's competing for. Clearly, this has caused all sorts of tension for the women in the house — at least if the previews for the season to come are anything to go on. The full promo shows some of the women remarking that Bekah's age could be an issue.

In the promo, the women are heard talking about someone's age over a shot of Bekah walking down some stairs dressed in a showgirl costume. This clearly indicates that they're talking about her, but this show has been known to mislead viewers from time to time with these promos. One woman muses, "I wonder if her age is going to be a deal breaker," while Chelsea says, "I think she is reluctant to tell Arie how old she is." Bekah is then shown crying into Arie's arms about how the other women are talking about her.

However, it is entirely possible that Bekah's age won't be an issue for Arie at all. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Arie claimed that age wasn't a factor for him. Instead it was all about personality. "I think it’s more about the person and if they’re ready for marriage and how mature they are," he told the outlet. "Some women are far beyond their years and some women are very immature in their thirties — I’ve dated younger, older." Personally, I'm not sure I completely agree with the old adage that age is nothing but a number. Sometimes age is a fairly accurate indicator of life experience and emotional maturity. But I digress.

We won't know if Bekah's youth will become an issue for Arie or just an issue with regards to her relationships with the other women in the house until the show really gets rolling. I will say that after the first episode, Bekah's fun personality and interest in rock climbing really seemed to resonate with Bachelor Nation, and she quickly became a favorite — at least for now. It's entirely possible that we will all grow to become annoyed with her in the future, but right now, I'm hoping she's able to win Arie's heart.

Bekah is also appealing in that she definitely stands apart from the other women, and not just because she's young. She is rocking a pixie cut, while all of the other ladies went with long and flowing. She wore a spunky '90s style slip dress with a cool choker rather than the traditional adult prom dress that most women wore on the first night. She may be younger than everyone else there, but I have to admit I'm rooting for this contestant.

