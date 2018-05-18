During the season finale of Grey's Anatomy, fans had to say goodbye to two of their favorite characters—April Kepner and Arizona Robbins. However, it seems the finale may have provided a silver lining for Arizona who may be reconnecting with an old flame. So will Callie and Arizona really get back together on Grey's Anatomy? It definitely seems possible.

While at Alex and Jo's wedding, Arizona opened up to Arizona that every time Callie texted her she smiled. Additionally, she also revealed that Callie's single now, which may leave some fans wondering what happened with Penny, but I'm not one of those people. Anyway, the point is both Arizona and Callie are single right now and with Arizona now moving to New York it means the door is wide open for this popular couple to be reunited.

Naturally, Arizona was trying to resist the feelings she was beginning to have again for Callie, reminding April, and Dr. Weber, that no one had ever broken her heart that why the Callie did. Twice. Though it's worth noting that Arizona wasn't exactly an innocent party in their marriage either, but sure let's just go with this revisionist history for now. In any case, April pointed out that she hurt Matthew in a major way by leaving him at the altar, but they were still able to work it out and get back together.

Similarly, Weber also pointed out he's hurt Catherine a number of times, Catherine forgave him and they made their relationship then marriage work as well. Basically, the general consensus was Arizona should give Callie another chance and after seeing April and Matthew finally get married it seemed that was the last push Arizona needed.

At the very end of the episode Arizona got a text from Callie, which said, "I can't wait to see you.

