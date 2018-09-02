Relationship are messy, especially on reality television. Just ask a certain international couple with huge personalities who never seem to be on the same page. In the last episode of Before the 90 Days, Darcey and Jesse had yet another big fight. The episode had fans wondering: will Darcey and Jesse break up on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days? Their trip to New York City did not go as planned.

As of the end of the latest episode, the two of them are still together. That's not before they had a huge blow-out at an Italian restaurant, however. The two visited New York for Darcey's birthday, but it clearly was not the fairytale 43rd celebration she was hoping for. Jesse was annoyed at Darcey for always being on social media, while she explained in a talking head confessional that she loves social media and sees nothing wrong with it.

Jesse apparently has put a ban on Darcey's Instagram account, which to me is not cool at all. Darcey agreed to it, but from her passive aggressive tone it was clear that it wasn't cool for her, either. They bickered some more, which resulted in Jesse leaving the restaurant without one bite of pizza. Later that night, Darcey and Jesse talked it out with Darcey proclaiming, "I just want love, I beg you." Jesse assured her that he loved her.

The next morning, the couple — still together, but with residual tension from the night before — headed to Darcey's hometown in Connecticut. Even though they had a talk, Jesse still seemed irritated with Darcey (he said she was loud). When in Connecticut, the two had dinner with Darcey's twin sister, Stacey. I could already tell Stacey wasn't a fan of Jesse, and their tension from the New York trip hasn't subsided.

Fans can totally see that the two are no longer in the "honeymoon phase" of their relationship. But does that mean they're broken up? I tried to take a look at their social media for any hints, but they're not making it easier for me or other fans. For one, Darcey made her Instagram private, so she probably doesn't want internet sleuths up in her business. Jesse's Instagram is full of modeling shots and has nothing on there about Darcey or 90 Day Fiancé.

Their Twitter accounts don't give much away, either. Jesse is somewhat active on Twitter, but mostly about work or family (or whatever his thoughts are for the day). Darcey only has a few recent tweets, and most are about her new single, "Lock Your Number." But the name of the song maybe hints that she and Jesse are no longer together.

In a post from Darcey's (locked) Instagram, she previews the song with the caption, "Here's a wink for you all!" Hmm. Her followers in the comment section believe it's a hint, with a ton of fans asking if that means she and Jesse are officially over. "The Silva Twins...coming soon to all digital platforms! You’re gonna love it," the rest of the caption reads. It seems that Darcey's really focused on her budding music career; perhaps she's put her relationship on hold for it.

Going off of just 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, I have to admit: Darcey and Jesse don't seem the most compatible. Most of the time they are fighting and besides that, they have completely different lifestyles. Darcey is a 43-year-old mother of two trying to get in music, while Jesse is a 24-year-old model. I'm not saying they can't make it work, but the show I'm watching makes it seems that they are not made for each other. I, and the fans, just have to keep watching to see if I'm right.