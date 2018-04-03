The finale to Season 5 of possibly HGTV's most popular series ever, Fixer Upper, is nigh. But will Fixer Upper ever return? Fans can never seem to get enough of house renovating duo Chip and Joanna Gaines, the married couple all married couples aspire to be (at least on the outside). Over five seasons, the Gaineses have helped Waco families buy inexpensive properties and then transform them into Pinterest-worthy homes. The couple's charming dynamic, their adorable children and swoon-worthy ranch have all helped bring the show to its current popularity.

Unfortunately for Fixer Upper fans, Season 5 was the show's last season, with the final episode airing on April 3. The couple announced their decision to end the show in September via their blog, Magnolia. In a post titled "Our Last Season," the couple wrote, "Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place." Sniffles were heard round the world (or at least America) when this announcement came out. But it hardly means that the Gaineses are going away forever.

For one thing, in that same blog post, they wrote, "Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth." They also promised to "stay in touch." Indeed, if you're missing your Chip and Joanna fix, you can check them out on any of the many other outlets they work with. For one thing, the couple are already publishing books. They published The Magnolia Story in 2016, and Joanna Gaines' new book, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering is set to be released on April 24. Chip Gaines wrote his own memoir Capital Gaines: Smart Thing I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff which was published in October of 2017.

If that's not enough, you can also visit the couple's restaurant, Magnolia Table or their shop in Waco, Texas. Or you could simply follow their very active social media accounts. You can order a subscription of the couple's magazine, Magnolia Journal and you can buy Magnolia-themed wares from their online shop. If there's one thing this couple is good at (aside from home renovation), it's making sure they're never very far away if you want a little touch of Magnolia in your life.

Furthermore, the Gaineses aren't even truly leaving HGTV. Their highly anticipated spin-off, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design will begin airing just a week after the final episode of the original show. The new show will give viewers an inside look at what goes on behind the scenes of Fixer Upper. Each episode will be 30 minutes long and air immediately following a rerun of a corresponding Fixer Upper episode to show you all the things you didn't see. I'm inclined to view this as just extending the original episode.

Sure, you may be saying, but this is hardly the same thing as getting fresh Fixer Upper content. And maybe you'd be right. But then again, these days everything is getting rebooted. So perhaps if you're very patient the show will pick up again in ten years or so when television viewers in general suffer another fit of nostalgia. But even if not, the Gaineses have made it pretty clear that they're not going anywhere far and certainly not for very long.

