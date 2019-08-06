The Fosters spin-off Good Trouble has enjoyed early support from Freeform since Season 1 when it was renewed for another season after just four episodes had aired. The Season 2 finale airs Tuesday Aug. 6, so the obvious question becomes: Will Good Trouble be back for Season 3? Fans of the show are always eager for more of the drama.

I can't confirm a Season 3 yet based on my research, but that's not necessarily bad news. According to TV Line, the Aug. 6 episode is the "summer finale" and Good Trouble will return to conclude Season 2 at a later date that has not yet been announced. The first season was 13 episodes, so after the 2A finale, it's fair to say there are at least five more episodes to come.

The Black Lives Matter movement has always been part of the fabric of the show, and it definitely took center stage in the second season. Activism has been a part of Malika's (Zuri Adele) life since she moved to the Coterie, and in the Season 2 finale she takes part in a Black Lives Matter event that is so secretive she's texted information as she needs to know it and must ignore other participants in the street.

Freeform on YouTube

This is the biggest event Malika has participated in thus far, but when Season 2 was still in production, Adele told The Advocate that as a black queer woman, she already felt the weight of playing Malika. “It's scary and it’s also so right," she said. “There have been attacks on people who speak out for activism in their black bodies or queer bodies, and to be doing so on television definitely feels like an incredible responsibility and also allows me to know that I have to be really aware of my surroundings because there are still so many people who are not as progressive as we are and our fans are.” For what it's worth, the show is taking this heavy and important storyline seriously, bringing on Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors as a consultant.

But Malika isn't the only character who is dealing with some pretty heavy, not to mention dramatic, subject matter as the first part of Season 2 comes to a close. In one of the more fun storylines of the season, Mariana's flirtationship with Evan gets ratcheted up a notch when she catches a sight of his (well-muscled) shirtless bod at work, as seen in a sneak peek of the 2A finale episode.

Freeform on YouTube

Meanwhile, Callie is still dealing with drama from all sides, including making her decision about Marcus' class action. According to the (painfully brief) episode description, several confrontations in her life are going to spur Callie to make a change. What that means? It's anyone's guess.

One thing I do know is that the second half of the season is not going to slow down. According to TV Line, Azita Ghanizada (Alphas) joins the cast in the finale as Kendra, a new Speckulate employee who is going to "shake up the company culture," which sounds ominous.

As for when all of this is going to be resolved, well, you're just going to have to wait and see.

The Good Trouble Season 2 Summer Finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.