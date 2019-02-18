With Colton's journey to find love slowly coming to an end, it's almost time for the two follow-up shows, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Sure, The Bachelorette is cool but anyone who is anyone is anxiously awaiting the Paradise lineup because that's where the best reality TV romances (aka drama) happens. Colton's season has provided a few key contestants who'd rule Paradise, IMHO. One of which, Hannah B., comes equipped with her own tiara (to, you know, rule Paradise). But fans still don't know for sure: Will Hannah B. be on Bachelor in Paradise?

At this time, it's not exactly clear who will take part in the Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise installment. For the time being the beach is closed and will remain that way until filming officially begins again around summer time. That doesn't mean the internet doesn't have opinions — strong opinions. For one, people are really pulling for the recently booted Demi (who left almost immediately after telling Colton she was falling in love with him). But Hannah B. is also among the most memorable women, whether it's from her "feud" with fellow contestant and former Miss USA rival, Caelynn, or from her GIF-worthy animalistic hiss that can be heard 'round the world.

From the very beginning, "Alabama Hannah" became one to watch after confessing to being annoyed by Caelynn's presence in the mansion. If you'll remember where all that started, it was when Caelynn placed in the Miss USA pageant as first runner-up, while Hannah wasn't even top 15. Even between the back-and-forth about each other to Colton and the other ladies, it's unclear what happened to sour their friendship.

The self-proclaimed "hot mess" received the first one-on-one date that quickly went awry when Hannah had a major brain-freeze when asked to give a toast, causing Colton to have doubts about he and Hannah B.'s relationship going forward. That seems to have evened itself out over the last few episodes, though fans on the internet aren't so sure she'll make it to the final four. But that means she could be Paradise-ready in no-time.

According to PopSugar, the last season of Paradise started filming in June and lasted about a month, with an air date in August, ending in September. The magic (Paradise) happens after both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have had their times to shine, respectively — and also, once producers know who the fan favorites are, or who might stir up the most controversy. Yeah, Hannah B., I'm talking to you, girl. If it's not a feud with Caelynn, something tells me Hannah B. may not be everyone's cup of tea — and that's a good thing. The cast announcement probably won't come until July-ish, with a couple leaked by host, Chris Harrison on After the Final Rose to get fans excited. If anyone would know how to make an entrance on Season 6, it'd be the hilariously awkward Hannah B. The girl even ate fish eyes to impress her man. There's nothing she won't do for love which makes for pretty darn great TV.

ABC/Rick Rowell

In promos for the final episodes of the season, it's clear Hannah B. makes it at least part-way towards the final four. Hannah B. may or may not be part of the next Bachelor in Paradise cast, but for now, she's still making waves on The Bachelor. So far, Colton doesn't seem to mind.

Season 23 of The Bachelor airs on Mondays, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.