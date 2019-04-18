There's never a dull day in U.S. politics, especially in the last few years, and today is certainly no exception. Though there's enough to dissect with the release of the Mueller report, a recent interview with the POTUS himself sheds light on a rather concerning thought: the potential succession of the Trump dynasty in the White House. While speaking with The Atlantic recently, President Donald Trump said his oldest daughter be "very hard to beat" if Ivanka Trump ever ran for president — but will she?

In a profile about her life and role in the White House, The Atlantic reported that the POTUS clearly thinks very highly of his daughter Ivanka, and she's perceived as the "heir apparent." As for whether or not she'd follow in his footsteps? Though their demeanors might be in stark contrast, the president has as much faith in her as he had himself. According to The Atlantic, the president believes if she did, she'd be welcomed warmly and swiftly.

"If she wanted to run for President, I think she'd be very, very hard to beat," he said in the interview with The Atlantic. However, according to the report, Ivanka has never previously discussed running for office and she told the Associated Press recently that "she does not see a run for office in her future."

Instead, as The Washington Post reported, it seems she is more than happy working behind-the-scenes in her father's administration.

"She would’ve been great at the United Nations, as an example," Trump said in the same interview with The Atlantic, explaining that he didn't nominate her originally because "they’d say nepotism, when it would’ve had nothing to do with nepotism. But she would’ve been incredible.... I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank. She would’ve been great at that because she’s very good with numbers."

Regarding the World Bank issue, yes, Ivanka was asked to head that up, according to Salon. In an interview, though, she explained why she declined her father's offer, telling the Associated Press: "He did ask me about that, but I love the work that I am doing... myself and Secretary Mnuchin, we oversaw the process of selecting the final candidate and bringing multiple candidates to the president ultimately for him to make the final decision."

What Ivanka is "doing" now is acting as an advisor and strategist in her father's administration, according to New York Magazine. Though for someone with as much leverage as she undoubtedly wields, she's been forthcoming about the fact that she "[stays] out" of politics, according to Politico.

"I try to stay out of politics. [The president's] political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he'd be able to accomplish," she previously said in an interview with Fox & Friends, in regard to her father's use of social media, particularly Twitter.

Even though she says she tries to "stay out" out of politics, she's still certainly very much in Trump's immediate circle. And as someone with such close proximity to the president, it's been concerning for many Americans that Ivanka's actions in favor women's rights and supporting families, for instance, hasn't been stronger. In fact, as of 2017, the Center For American Progress gave her an "F" for her actions regarding "Federal responsibility to promote equality and uphold women’s rights."

Though it's unlikely the nation will ever see her front-and-center in the Oval Office, she's certainly on the sidelines.