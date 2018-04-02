The Duggars are well known for both their conservative lifestyle and their ever-expanding family. And it sure seems like a marriage, pregnancy, and/ or birth announcement is always just around the corner — especially now that more than half of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's 19 children have reached adulthood. Jinger Duggar, for example, is more than halfway through her first pregnancy and fans of the larger-than-life family are probably wondering: Will Jinger Duggar reveal her baby's sex or is she planning on keeping that a secret? Here's why she could very well be team green.

Jinger officially started courting Jeremy Vuolo in June 2016, Us Weekly reported. In October, Jeremy popped the question — and the couple exchanged vows the following month, according to People. More than a year after tying the knot, Jeremy and Jinger announced they were expecting their first child. "The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the couple wrote on their website on Jan. 3. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning!"

They continued, "Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

At the time of the announcement, Jinger was roughly 12 weeks pregnant — considering the mom-to-be shared her first bump photo three weeks later, on Jan. 26, that marked 15 weeks. Every two-to-three weeks since then, Jinger has posted a bump photo of herself wearing a simple, black shirt and posing next to a chalkboard.

As the 20-week mark drew closer, fans undoubtedly wondered if a sex reveal was on the horizon. Although some expectant parents opt to have a blood test that can reveal the sex of a baby during the first trimester of pregnancy, according to Baby Center, a fair amount of parents-to-be choose to find out about halfway through the pregnancy. This is called the anatomy scan, according to Parents, and it's an extensive look at the fetus' internal structures at roughly 20 weeks gestation. In addition to discovering if their baby is developing normally, the anatomy scan can also reveal the sex.

But week 20 came and went, and still, no sex reveal from Jinger or Jeremy Vuolo. Still, many fans were convinced the Vuolos were subtly hinting that they're expecting a baby boy, In Touch Weekly reported. That's because, in Jinger's chalkboard countdown bump photos, the word "baby" was written in blue chalk.

As of March 22, it doesn't seem like either Jinger or Jeremy know the sex of their first child. “Jeremy is so happy. He’s just so excited that he’s gonna be a dad at this point,” Jinger told Us Weekly at 24 weeks along. “He’s just really, really excited either way, whatever the baby is, he’s just so thrilled to be a dad.” She also addressed the rumors about her baby's sex, adding:

I don’t know the gender I just happened to use blue chalk that day and everyone automatically jumps to conclusions and it had nothing to do with that. The gender has not been known and so it’s like, we just put blue chalk on that and everyone thought, "Ah, I know what she’s having now."

So there's your answer! It seems as if Jeremy and Jinger are waiting until their baby is born to find out if it's a boy or a girl — just like Jinger's older sister, Jessa Seewald and her younger sister, Joy-Anna Forsyth. (Jill Dillard and sister-in-law Kendra Duggar, on the other hand, announced the sex of their babies beforehand.) Sorry to break it to you, Duggar fans: We're just going to have to be patient until Jinger and Jeremy welcome their little one in July — which means we have at least three more months of suspense ahead of us.

