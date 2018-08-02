Following the birth of yet another Duggar grandchild in July, fans of TLC's Counting On are likely wanting to know all of the details about the newest addition. Such as: How are Jinger and Jeremy coping as new parents? Will viewers get to see baby Felicity's birth story unfold in an upcoming special of Counting On? Did Jinger deliver her baby girl at home or in a hospital setting? At this point, there are still plenty of unknowns. And considering Felicity isn't even two weeks old yet, most of these questions will probably be left unanswered for the time being. However, since the new season of Counting On premiered on Monday, these details and more will probably be trickling out in the coming weeks. In the meantime, something else fans might be wondering is this: Will Jinger Duggar's baby have godparents? Probably not, and here's why.

Those who are familiar with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar probably know the Arkansas couple not only catapulted into fame because of the sheer number of children they had, but also because of the extremely conservative way they decided to raise them. Through the years, the Duggars have been incredibly open about their independent Baptist faith and how it shapes the everyday aspects of their lives. From their modest clothing, to the strict gender roles that are carried out, to passing on birth control, to their chaperoned courtships and rules about physical contact with the opposite sex before marriage, the religiously-based family rules the Duggars' 19 children are expected to follow have remained at the forefront of their reality TV shows.

With this said, neither Michelle nor Jim Bob — or any of their adult children, for that matter — have ever publicly mentioned godparents. Keep in mind this is a family who films intimate episodes revolving around their religious beliefs on the regular — including courtship and engagement rules, as well as labor and delivery details. As of now, six of the 19 siblings have children of their own, and yet there hasn't been any public proclamations of godparents so far. Of course, there's always the possibility that each child does have godparents, and the families are simply choosing not to share this information. (Which would be entirely understandable.) So it's difficult to tell for sure.

According to HuffPost, the majority of Baptists believe baptism is meant for only those Christians who are able to "make a mature confession of faith" — meaning that infant baptism isn't typically practiced, unlike in Catholicism or even with Lutherans. In these faiths, parents typically choose a male and a female godparent or "sponsor," who is typically a practicing member of the faith into which the child is being baptized, according to ChristianEssentials.com. "Godparents may be asked to perform ritual functions during the ceremony, such as holding the child, praying over the child and to make promises for the child's religious growth," according to ChristianEssentials.com. "After the ceremony, the role of the Godparents is to look after the child's religious path."

As fans might know, Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo reside in Laredo, Texas with their baby girl, Felicity, who was born on July 19, Us Weekly reported. Jinger relocated there from Arkansas after she married Jeremey in November, 2016 — largely because Jeremy serves as a pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, which happens to be a Baptist church. So it's probably safe to say that infant baptism — and therefore a need for godparents — isn't really a thing at the Vuolos' church.

So in short, the answer to the question of whether or not Felicity Vuolo has godparents is likely "no." Because the Duggars have never mentioned or shown infant baptism/christening, it seems pretty unlikely. Again, it's difficult to say for sure because no one in the Duggar family has spoken directly on the subject. But then again, who knows? I guess we'll just have to tune into this season of TLC's Counting On to find out!