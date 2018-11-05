It seems like every year the Dancing with the Stars competition gets fiercer and fiercer. There are always a few contestants who aren't exactly winning material, but usually there are several standouts. For Season 27, this includes a certain sitcom star. So will Juan Pablo Di Pace win Dancing with the Stars this season? He's definitely a frontrunner.

The actor, who currently portrays Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero (ex-husband, baby daddy, and current fiancée of one Kimmy Gibbler), is proving to be a serious threat to the competition, and there's no reason to believe he can't take home the prize. After all, he did dance alongside Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia years ago (sadly, he didn't return for the sequel).

Alongside pro dancer Cheryl Burke, Di Pace has performed seven dances so far, including the jive, the salsa, and the Viennese waltz. Heading into week seven, Di Pace is set to take on the fast-paced Charleston as well as a Freestyle country dance, that may just send him over the edge and wipe out the rest of the competition.

There are still several weeks of competition remaining, so it's anyone's game. But here's why I'm willing to place my bets on Di Pace to at least make it to the finale.

He's Gotten A Perfect Score Let's look at the biggest piece of evidence first: Di Pace and Burke earned the first perfect score of the season for their samba during Week 3 of the competition. Set to “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez, the number held a special place in Di Pace's heart as he danced in celebration of coming to the U.S. from Argentina, where he had a difficult childhood. The judges were in agreement — their performance was "off the charts." If Di Pace was able to channel his pain and joy into such an amazing dance so early in the competition, who's to say he can't do it again?

He's A Triple Threat Giphy Yup, that's right: The man can act, dance, and sing. This doesn't come as a surprise to Fuller House fans, who have seen Fernando perform numerous times in all of his glory. But for those who only know him from Dancing With the Stars, check out the music video for his single, "BROKEN." That was probably a shock for Fuller House viewers, too. The intensity and darkness is a major deviation from Fernando's usual fare on the show. Clearly, Di Pace can do it all.

He Has His 'Fuller House' Costars Behind Him Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Remember how the Tanners were always hugging on Full House — like, more than most families probably? Well, that's definitely a theme that's continued into the spinoff. There's some serious love on the Fuller House set, both on and off-camera. Case in point: Di Pace's costars Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) voted for him and shared their unwavering support on social media. And Dancing With the Stars is sort of a Fuller House tradition: Bure came in third place during Season 18 of the competition, and her on-screen little sis Jodie Sweetin finished in sixth place for Season 22. Guess they've gotta keep it in the family.