June discovered that she was pregnant in the finale of The Handmaid's Tale Season 1, and it seems like her pregnancy has progressed without any physical issues in Season 2. As of Episode 4, she's reached the end of her first trimester, which leaves six months (give or take) until her baby is born. But will June give birth in The Handmaid's Tale Season 2?

It's definitely possible, though there's been no official confirmation. The timeline moved ahead two months when June was hiding out in the former Boston Globe offices, so it doesn't seem as though the show is trying to take things slow. The time jump in Episode 3 made her delivery date that much sooner and June giving birth before the season is over feels plausible. The promo for Episode 4 showed June visibly very pregnant while imprisoned once again in the Waterford home, with Serena Joy preparing for the baby and even holding some kind of ceremony with the other wives.

Even though her health appears to be fine, June's pregnancy is complicated for a lot of other reasons. If The Handmaid's Tale continues to explore all the facets of June's pregnancy, then it would make sense for it to tackle the birth, too.

According to Esquire, the official synopsis for Season 2 made it clear that June's pregnancy would determine her journey and motivate her actions throughout each episode. The summary said the second season is "shaped by Offred's pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead." It would almost be a letdown if the show didn't follow through on her child's birth after making the pregnancy such a big part of the season. Seeing June have her child seems almost guaranteed, though there's no way to know where in the season it will land, especially since more time jumps are always possible.

There is a lot of ground to cover before June gives birth, too. She has to untangle her feelings about bringing a baby into a world like Gilead where its rights will be severely restricted and she won't even be able to take care of it herself. Whether her child goes to the Waterfords (as it presumably will, as she is still their handmaid) or not, June will not be allowed to retain custody.

Elisabeth Moss spoke about all of the intense emotions June has to navigate during her second pregnancy with TVGuide, saying:

Coming to terms with being a mother to that child that's growing inside her is its own journey. It's very complicated. Like does she accept this child? Does she want this child to be born in this world? Does she want this child to be raised in Gilead? This child is also going to get taken away from her regardless, if she can't get the baby out. So that's very, very complicated. Then again, does she love Nick? Is that something that might actually be her future and so this would be their child together? That's very complicated as well.

It's a lot to for June to grapple with before she gives birth. One can assume that the last thing she wants is to subject her child to a life in Gilead, but all of her escape attempts so far have failed. It's unlikely that she'll be able to cross the border in the next few months and the Waterfords will be watching her more closely than ever to make sure she stays put. The arrival of her child is one of many things she has to worry about in her seemingly impossible predicament. June was trapped before, but now she's more stuck than ever.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.