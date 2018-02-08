Will Kendra Duggar Give Birth On 'Counting On'? Here's What *Could* Happen

The Duggar family has a lot to look forward to this year, and that is all because of babies. With three Duggar children becoming parents in 2018, the excitement between the siblings and their fans is at an all-time high. Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, announced in December that they're expecting their first child together and teased that fans could tune in to the new season of the Duggars' reality show, Counting On, to follow them on their journey. But whether Kendra Duggar will give birth on Counting On when the new season premieres this month is still up in the air.

After announcing their pregnancy news in December, Kendra and Joe revealed on Feb. 3 that they're expecting a baby boy. With this news, they also join the ranks of Duggars who are expecting this year, too. Joe's sisters, Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar are both pregnant with their respective first children as well and expecting their arrivals in 2018. And with these pregnancy announcements came an even more exciting announcement from TLC — the network announced that Counting On would premiere its newest season on Feb. 26, which is just around the corner.

Fans have been waiting to see all of these announcements and major milestones play out on the television so they can learn more about their favorite family. While a lot will play out in front of TV cameras, there are some things that won't be. After all, camera crews can't catch every single minute of their lives.

It's unclear how far along Kendra is at the moment, but she hasn't given birth just yet, that's for sure. So while Counting On cameras more than likely caught Kendra and Joe's pregnancy announcement this season, they definitely have not yet captured the birth of her baby. But that is not to say that they won't capture the baby's birth when their bundle of joy does arrive (especially since they let cameras capture their wedding in a special episode of Counting On). Luckily, because there are so many Duggar siblings, and siblings tend to lead by example, you can look to Kendra's in-laws to see if she would consider having her birth documented for Counting On.

Last summer, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, gave birth to her second son, Henry Willberforce, on Counting On, but showed the birth through home video footage rather than having TLC's cameras capture it all. That home video footage, according to the Daily Mail, was able to capture the moments before and after Henry arrived into the world and all of the emotions that came with it. The birth of Jessa's first son, Spurgeon, was documented for Counting On cameras, too. When Jill (Duggar) Dillard gave birth to her first son, Israel David, she too allowed audiences to see the labor and delivery of her son through home video footage, according to Us Weekly. The entire labor and delivery process took more than 70 hours for Jill, according to Us Weekly (thank goodness for editing).

TLC on YouTube

However, just because Kendra became a Duggar when she married Joe in September, that doesn't mean she'll make the same decisions as her in-laws. Kendra could very well not want to have cameras capture the birth of her first child, and that is fine, too. Either way, Kendra and Joe will have plenty of time to decide if they want to share the birth of their first child on camera — Kendra is rumored to be due around late spring. But fans will more than likely see all of the moments leading up to the decision when Counting On returns later this month.

