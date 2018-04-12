It's a big day for Kardashian fans as Khloé Kardashian has officially given birth to her baby girl. The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters welcomed her daughter with her mom, sisters, and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — who plays for the NBA's Cavaliers — reportedly by her side on Thursday, April 12 in Cleveland, Ohio, according to TMZ. The timing, though, is certainly distressing, considering the recent cheating allegations made against Thompson. Given the less-than-pleasant news dominating the news cycle in recent days, many people are likely wondering if Khloe Kardashian will move back to L.A. now that she's welcomed her daughter or if she'll remain in Cleveland for a little while.

Romper's requests for comment from both Thompson and Kardashian's team regarding the cheating allegations were not immediately returned.

It's been less than a day and reports are already suggesting that Khloé's plans to raise her daughter in Cleveland have since changed. "The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived," a source reportedly told People. "Khloé just wants to be home."

The Kardashians rallied around Khloe for the birth with her mom, Kris, and sisters flying out to Cleveland this week according to TMZ. Thompson was also reported to be in the room for the birth. People's source claimed, “Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl. Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.”

The latest allegations against Thompson - he was also alleged to have cheated back in October also according to security footage obtained by TMZ - have shaken Khloe's world at what should be the happiest time of her life. E! News reported that she was in emotional turmoil, with a source saying, ""She's distraught. Her entire world has been turned upside down. She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to L.A. and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn't let her. She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible. Kris is there and completely supporting her." As if the terrible accusations weren't enough, the hormonal upheaval as her body prepared for birth have to have made everything that much harder.

More to come...